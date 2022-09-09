Callisburg at Lindsay
Lindsay (0-2) welcomes Callisburg (0-2) to Knight Field for a rematch of last year’s thriller Friday. Lindsay fell to Seymour 29-20 last week, while Callisburg lost 55-36 at Pottsboro. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Last year, Callisburg came from behind to knock off Lindsay at home. The Knights look to return the favor this season as both teams seek their first win. This will be Lindsay’s second game against a Class 3A school, while it will be Callisburg’s first against a smaller opponent. Cooke County bragging rights are on the line, but both teams also need a win,
Callisburg has struggled in the first half of each game so far. The Wildcats will want a better start this week, and Lindsay will want to prevent it. The quarterback battle between Lindsay’s Dawson Foster and Callisburg’s Colton Montgomery will be a big part of the game.
Collinsville vs S&S
Collinsville (2-0) will play at home for the first time this year Friday when the Pirates host S&S Consolidated (0-2). Collinsville beat Blue Ridge 54-50 last week, while the Rams fell 48-14 to Tioga. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Rams allowed 300 rushing yards against Tioga, good news for a Pirate rushing attack averaging 273.5 yards per game. S&S will run the ball most of the time and completed just three passes last week. If the Collinsville defense can slow the Rams, players like Logan Jenkins, Rylan Newman, Nathen Bocanegra and Carter Scott could lead the Pirates to their first 3-0 start since 2018.
Muenster at Windthorst
Muenster (0-2) will face a familiar foe Friday during a road trip to Windthorst (0-1). The Hornets fell 34-13 last week to Paradise. The Trojans were off last week but lost their opener 36-7 at Henrietta. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Hornets and Trojans were undefeated when they met last October, but both enter this non-district matchup searching for their first win. This will be the first game for beath teams not against a Class 3A opponent. Despite beating Henrietta last season, Windthorst was held to 178 yards of total offense in week one. Henrietta did most of its damage on the ground, so Muenster will want to get running back Colton Deckard going against the Trojans. Regardless of records, both teams should expect a stiff test this week while each seeks improvement.
Whitesboro at Pottsboro
Whitesboro (2-0) will face Grayson County foe Pottsboro (2-0) for the first time since 2017 on the road Friday. The Bearcats defeated Bells 31-27 last week, while Pottsboro downed Callisburg 55-36. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Pottsboro presents a balanced threat as the Cardinals average 282.5 passing yards and 210 rushing yards per game. Senior quarterback Halen Flanagan and junior running back Major McBride lead the offense, and the Bearcat defense will need to slow them down along with receiver Reid Thompson. The key for Whitesboro will be starting well. The Bearcats came from behind last week, but Pottsboro showed it has the offense to withstand a comeback.
Valley View at Tioga
Valley View (1-1) is going on the road for the first time this season Friday to face near-neighbor Tioga (1-1). The Eagles beat Alvord 36-27 last week, while Tioga routed S&S Consolidated 48-14. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Tioga’s biggest offensive threat is sophomore running back Johnny Dorpinghaus, who is averaging 166 rushing yards per game early in the season. He has scored six of Tioga’s 10 rushing touchdowns and has the Bulldogs’ only receiving score. Slowing him down will be vital for Valley View. The Bulldogs handled S&S’s offense, but Collinsville ran for 327 yards in week one. The Eagles need a good day running the ball from sophomore Carson Rojas, freshman Tyson Price and others to have a shot at a second win.
Era at Alvord
Era (0-2) heads to Alvord (0-2) Friday with both teams looking for a win. Era fell 50-30 to Sacred Heart last week, while Alvord dropped a 36-27 game at Valley View. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Alvord has allowed an average of 241.5 rushing yards per game thus far, so Era will want a good rushing performance. Sophomore Justice Jones leads the Hornets with 42.5 rushing yards per game, but several others share the load. Protecting the football will be key for Era as the Hornets have turned it over seven times in two games, though they have taken it away the same number of times. Alvord turned it over five times last week.
