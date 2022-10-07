Era at Lindsay
Lindsay (0-6 overall, 0-2 District 8-2A Division II) returns home Friday to face county foe Era (1-5, 0-2). The Knights fell 34-21 at Celeste last week, while Era lost 16-14 at home to Chico. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Era and Lindsay are back in a district together for the first time since 2017, though they have played every year since. Both teams enter this game seeking their first district win. Neither offense tends to score a ton of points, so this may be a low-scoring game decided by which team makes fewer mistakes.
Collinsville vs Celeste
Collinsville (4-1, 1-0) hosts Celeste (5-1, 2-0) Friday for the Pirates’ first district home game. Collinsville was off last week but most recently beat Lindsay 26-0, while Celeste beat Lindsay 34-21 last week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
This is an important matchup in the race for playoff seeding, and it will be the biggest district test so far for each side. Both teams have shown they can score points, though the Pirates haven’t scored as many the past two games as they did earlier in the season. Collinsville is still averaging more yards per game than the Blue Devils, so a good defensive showing could go a long way.
Whitesboro vs Peaster
Whitesboro (5-0, 2-0 District 4-3A Division I) welcomes Peaster (1-4, 0-1) for homecoming Friday. The Bearcats took down Boyd 43-8 last week, while Peaster fell 49-14 to Brock. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Peaster was a surprise playoff team last year, but the Greyhounds haven’t looked as sharp so far this season. They have already matched last year’s loss total, though this non-district schedule may have been more challenging. Peaster balances running and passing, so Whitesboro’s defense must respect both. If the Bearcats continue to play as they have, a 3-0 start to district is doable.
Sacred Heart vs Dallas First Baptist
Sacred Heart (4-1, 1-1 District IV-1) returns home looking to bounce back against Dallas First Baptist (3-2, 2-0). The Tigers fell 34-28 in overtime to Lubbock Christian last week, while the Saints defeated Waco Bishop Reicher 46-27. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
This will be the first meeting between these two since First Baptist eliminated the Tigers from the 2020 playoffs. Sacred Heart has gotten a lot stronger since then and nearly beat the district favorite on the road a week ago. The Saints won their first two district games, but this will easily be their toughest test yet. Sacred Heart’s season still has a lot of promise, but it needs to start with a good response Friday night.
Valley View at Holliday
Valley View (2-3) opens district play Friday with a trip to Holliday (5-0). Both were off last week. The Eagles most recently fell 37-34 at Nocona, while Holliday defeated Snyder 48-14.
A road trip to the district favorite is a rough way to begin district play, but Valley View has had two weeks to prepare. Holliday averages 257.2 rushing yards per game and has scored 22 touchdowns on the ground. Holliday senior quarterback Peyton Marchand doesn’t pass often but does have three touchdowns. Valley View has looked much improved early this season, but it has mostly come against Class 2A competition. This game will show the Eagles how they compare to the 3A elite.
