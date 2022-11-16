Callisburg vs Palmer
Callisburg (7-4) faces a big test in the area round Thursday against Palmer (10-0) at the Birdville ISD Fine Arts and Athletic Complex. The Wildcats defeated Millsap 40-20 in the bi-district round, while Palmer took down Howe 39-12. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Callisburg is seeking its first trip to the third round since reaching the state semifinals in 2009. The Wildcats are up against a Palmer defense which has allowed just one opponent to score more than 20 points. Palmer prefers to run but can also pass. Junior running back Cutter Burrow, 112.8 rushing yards per game, and freshman quarterback Eric Cisneros, 149.1 passing yards per game, lead the Bulldogs’ offense. Callisburg’s offense has the firepower to keep up with Palmer. The game will be decided by the defenses.
Muenster vs Albany
Muenster (6-5) faces Albany (9-2) in the area round Thursday at Graham. The Hornets knocked off Archer City 38-14 in the first round, while Albany defeated Eldorado 49-13. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
After facing off in the third round last season, Albany and Muenster entered this season as the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the division. Although the regular season didn’t pan out that way, both teams are still talented. Albany has a better record but didn’t face nearly the same level of competition in district play as Muenster.
Albany averages 271.9 rushing yards per game. The Hornets did well against the run last week but will face a tougher test this week. The team which wins at the line of scrimmage will win this game.
Collinsville vs McCamey
Collinsville (10-1) makes the long drive to Brownwood this Friday to face McCamey (9-2) in the area round. The Pirates defeated Haskell 21-7 in the first round, while McCamey took down Roscoe 42-6. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
The Pirates’ offense was challenged last round, and the Badgers may present another test. Only Wink, one of the top teams in the region, scored more than 22 points against McCamey this season. The Badgers didn’t score a ton of points early in the year but are averaging 41.3 points in their past six games. This game has shootout potential, and the turnover battle could be crucial.
Whitesboro vs Dalhart
Whitesboro (9-1) will take on Dalhart (5-5) in an area round game Friday at Fair Park Stadium in Childress. The Bearcats are coming off a dominant 60-6 win against Vernon, while the Wolves beat Denver City 31-21 in the bi-district round. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Dalhart uses a mix of passing and rushing, led by dual-threat sophomore quarterback Kyler Read. He is the team’s leading rusher with 88.9 yards per game. His favorite passing target is senior Kade Crosby, who averages 108.1 yards per game. If the Whitesboro defense keeps Read and the Wolves under control, the Bearcat offense has more than enough firepower to advance.
Sacred Heart vs Houston Northland
Sacred Heart (10-1) heads south Friday to face Houston Northland Christian (8-2) at Waco Robinson. The Tigers cruised past Weatherford Christian 48-16 in the first round, while Northland had a bye. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Northland won District IV-3 thanks to a 22-21 overtime win against Bryan Brazos Christian in the regular season finale. The Cougars’ two losses came in September to Division III opponents. Senior dual-threat quarterback Stone Walker leads the offense and will be the most important player for the Sacred Heart defense to stop. Northland will be a tough opponent far from home, but the Tigers have experience with both this season thanks to a tough schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.