Callisburg at Henrietta
Callisburg (4-3 overall, 2-0 District 6-3A Division II) travels to Henrietta (4-3, 0-2) for another big game Friday. The Wildcats defeated Wichita Falls City View 34-21 last week, while Henrietta is coming off a 41-14 loss to Holliday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Henrietta started the season 4-0 but has since lost three-straight, including losing 37-7 to the City View team the Wildcats just beat. Junior quarterback Garrett Blevins leads the Bearcats’ offense. He averages 111 passing yards per game but is also a running threat. During the 4-0 start, he averaged 129 rushing yards per game, but the past three opponents held him to 41 per game. If Callisburg can follow the examples of how to contain Blevins, the Wildcats will have a good chance to win. Callisburg can clinch its playoff spot with a win if Holliday also beats S&S.
Valley View at WF City View
Valley View (3-4, 1-1) hits the road Friday to face Wichita Falls City View (2-4, 1-1). The Eagles defeated S&S 32-14 last week, while the Mustangs lost to Callisburg 34-21. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Valley View will make its second of three trips to the greater Wichita Falls area to face a Mustang team which has had an up-and-down season. City View started 0-3, then won two-straight games in blowout fashion, including dominating Henrietta in its district opener. The Mustangs started well last week but fell apart in Callisburg. City View likes to run the ball and throw deep passes, so the Eagles’ secondary will need to be alert. The Mustangs turned the ball over five times last week, which could be a huge boost to Valley View if the Eagles’ defense can replicate it.
Sacred Heart vs FW Mercy Culture Prep
Sacred Heart (6-1, 3-1 District IV-1) returns home Friday to face Fort Worth Mercy Culture Prep (0-7, 0-4). The Tigers beat Fort Worth Temple Christian 42-21 last week, while Mercy fell 48-7 to Waco Bishop Reicher. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Mercy, formerly known as Calvary, is the only winless team left in the district after losing to Reicher. The Royals haven’t scored more than 14 points in a game this season and are allowing an average of 49.5 points per district game. Sacred Heart has run a gauntlet the past several weeks and made it through mostly unscathed. The Tigers’ reward is finishing the regular season against the district’s current bottom three teams, with two games at home.
Era at Celeste
Era (1-7, 0-4) plays its final road game Friday in Celeste (5-2, 2-1). The Hornets fell 76-6 last week to Collinsville, while the Blue Devils last played two weeks ago in a 39-35 loss to Collinsville. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Celeste is fairly balanced offensively with a mix of passing and rushing. Senior quarterback Michael Connelly has thrown 12 touchdown passes to go with 168.1 yards per game. The Blue Devils have several players who share the rushing load, with three averaging 35 or more yards per game. Each has scored five or more touchdowns. Celeste has thrown seven interceptions this year, so getting a turnover or two may be crucial for an Era defense that has struggled against the top teams on its schedule.
