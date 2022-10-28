Callisburg at Valley View
Valley View (3-5 overall, 1-2 District 6-3A Division II) hosts Callisburg (5-3, 3-0) at John Kassen Stadium on Friday in this year's final regular season meeting of Cooke County schools. The Eagles fell 51-14 at Wichita Falls City View last week, while the Wildcats defeated Henrietta 36-23. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Both teams have huge games next week but can’t afford to overlook this one. Valley View could clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Henrietta loss to S&S. If Henrietta wins, the Eagles will have to beat the Bearcats next week to reach the postseason regardless of the outcome of this game. The Eagles have shown signs of progress this season but may be a couple years behind Callisburg in the rebuilding process.
The Wildcats lean on quarterback Colton Montgomery and running back Colton Simpson, both seniors. Valley View relies on freshman quarterback Tyson Price and sophomore running back Carson Rojas, but seniors such as Lawson Links and Wyatt Huber will challenge the Wildcats’ defense.
Whitesboro vs Paradise
Whitesboro (6-1, 3-1 District 4-3A Division I) has a vital home game Friday against Paradise (8-1, 4-1). Paradise is coming off an 18-13 loss to Brock. Whitesboro was off last week. Kickoff at Bearcat Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
This game is for second place. Both are undefeated against teams other than Brock, which needs one more win to clinch the district title. Brock and these two have been the clear top teams in the district all season, so it is fitting it comes down to this.
Whitesboro’s job is simple, though not easy: stop junior quarterback Austin Iglesias. He averages 158 passing yards and 130 rushing yards per game. He has thrown 12 touchdown passes and rushed for 26. Paradise has a dominant defense which allows an average of 15.7 points per game, but Whitesboro’s offense averages 43.4.
Sacred Heart at Waco Reicher
Sacred Heart (7-1, 4-1 District IV-1) plays its final regular season road game Friday when the Tigers face Waco Bishop Reicher (1-7, 1-4). The Tigers defeated Fort Worth Mercy Culture Prep 56-17 last week, while the Cougars fell 30-29 to Tyler Bishop Gorman. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart has won three-straight games and looks to make it four in what the Tigers hope is only their first trip to Waco this year. Reicher, who the Tigers defeated in the playoffs 45-13 last season, has had a rough year. The Cougars had to cancel a non-district game earlier this season due to an abundance of injuries. They won their first game two weeks ago against Mercy but fell just short last week.
If the Tigers win, they will remain tied for first with the winner of this week’s game between Lubbock Christian and Fort Worth Temple Christian. A Temple win would be preferable to Sacred Heart since the Tigers control the tiebreaker with Temple.
Lindsay at Chico
Lindsay (1-8, 1-4 District 8-2A Division II) finishes its season Friday at Chico (2-6, 1-3). The Knights lost 38-23 to Muenster last week, while Chico was idle. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Although this has been a tough, injury-riddled season for Lindsay, the Knights have a great opportunity to end it with a win. Lindsay is coming off one of its better offensive games and has played good defense all year. Chico’s only district win was a 16-14 win against Era, a team the Knights defeated 34-0. If Lindsay plays to its potential, the Knights are better on both sides of the ball.
