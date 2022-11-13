Whitesboro 60, Vernon 6
WICHITA FALLS – Whitesboro (9-1) dominated Vernon (6-5) in the first round Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.
The Bearcat offense reached 60 points for the second-straight week and third time overall, but this was the first occasion against a playoff team. Whitesboro rushed for 320 yards, led by Greyson Ledbetter’s 166 and three touchdowns. Karter Sluder and Collin Phillips also scored. Mac Harper completed 8-of-18 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Every Whitesboro receiver who caught a pass scored at least once. Sluder had two touchdown receptions, and Ledbetter, Brett Donaldson and Jace Sanders had one apiece.
Collinsville 21, Haskell 7
JACKSBORO – Collinsville (10-1) earned its first playoff win since 2019 Thursday by knocking off Haskell (5-6) at Jacksboro High School in the bi-district round.
Haskell played better defense than most have this season against Collinsville, holding the Pirates to 7 points in the first half. The Pirates made it 14-0 in the third quarter and closed out the win in the fourth. Rylan Newman rushed for 124 yards, while Logan Jenkins rushed for 100. Each scored a touchdown. Jenkins completed 23-of-29 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown to Reed Patterson, who led the Pirates’ receivers with 64 yards.
Callisburg 40, Millsap 20
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS – Callisburg (7-4) won a playoff game for the first time since 2015 Thursday by defeating Millsap (6-5) at Birdville High School.
The game was tied 6-6 early before Callisburg began pulling away. The Wildcats led 27-6 at halftime, but Millsap tried to mount a comeback with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter. Callisburg finished strong in the fourth to seal the win.
Sacred Heart 48, Weatherford Christian 16
Sacred Heart (10-1) began the playoffs Friday with a home win over district foe Weatherford Christian (7-4). This was the Tigers’ second win this season against WCS.
Nathan Hesse had a career day for Sacred Heart, rushing for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Ryan Swirczynski put the Tigers ahead 6-0 early in the game, then Hesse scored the next three touchdowns. The Tigers led 24-0 in the third quarter before the Lions got on the board with a 1-yard run. Sacred Heart answered the score with three more, two runs by Gus Ganzon and one by Hesse. The Lions added a consolation touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the game was decided.
