Callisburg 68, Bonham 26
Callisburg (2-2) blew past Bonham (2-2) Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
Bonham struck first with an early score, but the Wildcats responded shortly after with a 50-yard rushing touchdown by Colton Simpson, giving them a 7-6 lead. Colton Montgomery padded the lead with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Hemenway. Bonham closed the gap to 14-13 with a 60-yard touchdown run by Jeren Ross, but Simpson scored his second rushing touchdown of the game shortly after to push the lead to 20-13, which held until the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats dominated the rest of the night. Callisburg outscored Bonham 42-13 in the second and third quarters in what was easily the Wildcats’ best performance of the season.
Cooper 33, Collinsville 21
Collinsville (3-1) suffered its first loss Friday night at home to Cooper (4-0).
The Pirates struck first on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Logan Jenkins to Colin Barnes and went on to lead 14-7 at halftime. The teams traded touchdown runs through the end of the third quarter, when the score was tied at 21. Cooper took the lead in the fourth, outscoring Collinsville 14-0 to secure the win.
Jenkins completed 20-of-28 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a score. Carter Scott caught five passes for 82 yards, while Barnes caught four for 48 yards and a touchdown. Rylan Newman rushed 40 times for 185 yards and a score.
Pottsboro 50, Muenster 15
Muenster (1-3) wrapped up its difficult non-district schedule Friday with a home loss to Pottsboro (3-1).
The Hornets led 8-0 after the first quarter. Casen Carney connected with Devon Bindel for a 22-yard touchdown pass, then kept it to convert the 2-point try with 32 seconds left in the quarter. Pottsboro quarterback Halen Flanagan threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Cardinals up 15-8 at halftime. Pottsboro then pull away in the second half.
Carney threw for 81 yards and a touchdown. Cabett Blake led the Hornet rushing attack with 79 yards, and Colton Deckard followed with 68. Devon Bindel scored Muenster’s other touchdown with a nine-yard run.
Denton 62, Gainesville 0
Gainesville (0-4) was no match for Denton (2-2) in its final non-district game Friday.
The Leopards were shut out for the first time this year as the Broncos ran away with it from the beginning. The Broncos ran for 396 yards and six touchdowns, and their defense scored on two interception returns. Denton’s lead was a manageable 14-0 after the first quarter, but the Broncos powered ahead to a 35-0 halftime advantage. Gainesville must now regroup before starting district play next week.
