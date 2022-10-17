Valley View 32, S&S 14
Valley View (3-4 overall, 1-1 District 6-3A Division II) overcame a halftime deficit to earn a district home win Friday night against S&S Consolidated (1-6, 0-2).
The Eagles struck first when Tyson Price hit Lawson Links for a 22-yard touchdown, but the Rams scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to lead 14-7 at the break. Valley View cut the deficit to 14-13 late in the third on a 2-yard run by Price, then took the lead on a 15-yard pass from Price to Wyatt Huber. The Eagles led 19-14 after the third and pulled away in the fourth.
Price threw for 196 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for two more. Links caught four passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, while Huber caught five for 57 yards and a score. Carson Rojas rushed for 113 yards.
Sacred Heart 42, FW Temple 14
FORT WORTH – Sacred Heart (6-1, 3-1 District IV-1) dominated a previously undefeated team on the road Friday by taking down Fort Worth Temple Christian (6-1, 3-1).
The Tigers took a 15-0 lead in the first quarter and kept Temple at bay all night. Ryan Swirczynski scored on a 6-yard run midway through the first quarter, and Nathan Hesse followed with a 13-yard run. Temple got on the board early in the second, but Swirczynski responded with a 20-yard touchdown toss to Gus Ganzon. The Tigers led 21-7 at halftime and outscored the Eagles by the same number in the second half.
Swirczynski threw for 106 yards and rushed for 108 with a touchdown each. Clayton Bezner passed for 86 yards and a score. Ganzon had a big day, catching seven passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Hesse rushed for 92 yards and two scores.
Muenster 42, Chico 0
Muenster (3-4, 2-1 District 8-2A Division II) earned a dominant home win against Chico (2-6, 1-3) coming off its bye week.
The Hornets shut out their opponent for the second time this season. Braden Berkley gave Muenster the lead midway through the first quarter with a 1-yard run, and Colton Deckard doubled the advantage late in the quarter with a 15-yard run. Muenster scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters. Berkley finished with two touchdowns. Deckard caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Seth Stoffels, and Cabett Blake returned an interception 65 yards for Muenster’s final touchdown.
The Hornets are tied for third with Celeste, a team they will still play. Muenster also still has Collinsville on the schedule, a team tied for first.
Brock 39, Whitesboro 35
BROCK – Whitesboro (6-1, 3-1 District 4-3A Division I) lost a heartbreaker on the road Friday to No. 10 Brock (3-4, 3-0).
The two teams traded the lead throughout the first half, but a 22-yard pass from Tyler Moody to Reid Watkins gave Brock a 27-15 lead. Whitesboro came out of halftime and scored 20-straight points to retake the lead 35-27. Aided by an onside kick, Brock quickly rallied with two touchdown passes by Moody to lead 39-35. The Bearcats had a shot to win it at the end, but Brock tackled a Whitesboro ballcarrier mere inches short of the goal line as time expired.
Whitesboro quarterback Mac Harper threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Greyson Ledbetter rushed 11 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Santo 28, Lindsay 0
SANTO – Lindsay (1-7, 1-3 District 8-2A Division II) was shut out for the third time this year at No. 7 Santo (7-0, 3-0).
Hutson Thornton gave the Wildcats the lead in the first quarter on a 4-yard run. Thornton scored a second rushing touchdown in the second quarter, followed by a 23-yard pass to Memphis Prosser to make it 21-0 at halftime. Jake Bryan added a final touchdown in the third.
Lindsay has two games remaining, including the Kraut Bowl next week. The Knights will need to win both and hope for some help to reach the playoffs.
