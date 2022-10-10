Lindsay 34, Era 0
Lindsay (1-6 overall, 1-2 District 8-2A Division II) earned its first win at home Friday night by blanking Era (1-6, 0-3).
The Knights took the lead 1:18 into the game on a 54-yard pass from Dawson Foster to Kane Wolf, then added another 20 points in the second quarter. Lindsay scored one last time early in the third quarter with a 32-yard pass from Foster to Nicholas Wolf. The Knights’ defense played well, holding Era to 66 yards of total offense and forcing a turnover.
Foster threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Kane Wolf led the receivers with five catches for 134 yards and two scores. Caden Forson led the rushing attack with 78 yards and a touchdown.
Sacred Heart 60, Dallas First Baptist 28
Sacred Heart (5-1, 2-1 District IV-1) rebounded with a big homecoming win Friday night against Dallas First Baptist (3-3, 2-1).
The Tigers’ offense put on a show for the home crowd. Sacred Heart led 20-7 at halftime and continued to pour it on in the second half, including 27 points in the fourth quarter. Two of First Baptist’s touchdowns came on kick returns as the Sacred Heart defense didn’t give up a score until the third quarter. With Lubbock Christian falling to Weatherford Christian, the Tigers find themselves tied with all three.
Ryan Swirczynski threw for 229 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 204 and two scores. Nathan Hesse rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown. Clayton Bezner led the receivers with seven catches for 83 yards, though Hesse caught four for 76 yards and three touchdowns.
Whitesboro 61, Peaster 13
Whitesboro (6-0, 3-0 District 4-3A Division I) played its most dominant game yet in a home win against Peaster (1-5, 0-2) Friday night.
Peaster scored first, but the Bearcats dominated the rest of the night. Senior running back Greyson Ledbetter rushed 18 times for 267 yards with two touchdowns, while Maxx Parker rushed for 76 yards and a score. Senior quarterback Mac Harper rushed for three touchdowns and threw another to senior Jace Sanders, who led with 95 receiving yards.
Callisburg 41, S&S 16
SADLER – Callisburg (3-3, 1-0 District 6-3A Division II) started district play strong with a solid road win against S&S (1-5, 0-1).
Callisburg jumped on top quickly with a 21-point first quarter. S&S finally scored in the second, but the Wildcats responded with two more touchdowns before halftime. The Rams outscored Callisburg 9-7 in the second half, but the game was long decided.
Holliday 55, Valley View 0
HOLLIDAY – Valley View (2-4, 0-1) dropped its district opener Friday at No. 2 Holliday (6-0, 1-0).
Valley View has shown improvement this year, but one of the best teams in the state proved too much on both sides of the ball. Holliday sprinted to a 27-0 lead after the first quarter and added two more touchdowns in the second before coasting to a shutout win in the second half. The hosts compiled 341 yards of total offense while forcing six turnovers. Valley View took the ball away three times but couldn’t capitalize.
