Sacred Heart 20, Weatherford Christian 13
Sacred Heart (4-0 overall, 1-0 District IV-1) rallied in the fourth quarter Friday night to knock off Weatherford Christian (3-1, 0-1).
The Lions took the lead 22 seconds into the game on an 83-yard touchdown run and led until the fourth. With 7:50 remaining in the game, Gus Ganzon scored on a 6-yard run. Ryan Swirczynski converted the 2-point try to put the Tigers ahead for the first time, 14-13. Sacred Heart’s defense held, and the Tigers padded the lead on a 6-yard run by Swirczynski with 2:31 to play to defeat one of last year’s state semifinalists.
Swirczynski ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 72 yards. Ganzon rushed for 22 yards and a score.
Muenster 69, Era 0
Muenster (2-3, 1-0 District 8-2A Division II) dominated Era (1-4, 0-1) at home Friday night.
Colton Deckard scored two touchdowns in the first 1:36 of the game as Muenster wasted little time taking control. The hosts led 34-0 after the first quarter and 55-0 at halftime. Muenster added two more touchdowns in the third quarter before coasting to victory in the fourth. Muenster outgained Era 537-15.
Casen Carney completed 5-of-5 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns, one each to Deckard, Brody Tyler and Shane Hess. Deckard rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Carney ran for 64 yards and a touchdown, while Seth Stoffels rushed for 60 and a score.
Nocona 37, Valley View 34
NOCONA – Valley View (2-3) fell short on the road at Nocona (5-0) on Friday.
After a tight, back-and-forth first half, Nocona pulled away in the third quarter to lead 34-14. The Indians had scored the past three touchdowns and were in control, but the Eagles didn’t give up. Cameron Buckaloo scored on a 3-yard run in the third, then Nocona hit a field goal in the fourth. Tyson Price scored two rushing touchdowns to bring the Eagles within 3, but a late interception sealed it for Nocona.
Price threw for 233 yards while rushing for 42 and three touchdowns. Carson Rojas rushed for 58 yards. Jake Slover caught nine passes for 76 yards, while Wyatt Huber caught six for 64 yards and a score.
Bells 42, Callisburg 13
Callisburg (2-3) couldn’t keep up with Bells (4-1) at Wildcat Stadium on Friday.
Callisburg struck first on a rushing score from Colton Montgomery, but Bells soon took control. Callisburg was still in it at halftime, trailing 22-13, but it was all Panthers in the second half. Bells ran for 389 yards and six touchdowns while forcing five turnovers.
