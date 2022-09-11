Muenster 31, Windthorst 13
WINDTHORST – Muenster (1-2) got its first win of the season by taking down Windthorst (0-2) Friday night.
Muenster struck first and never trailed. The Hornets led 17-6 at halftime, but Windthorst closed the gap to 17-13 early in the third quarter with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Logan Cope to Brayden Berend. Muenster pulled away and iced the victory with a pair of rushing scores in the fourth. Braden Berkley scored from the 5, and Devon Bindel ran it in from the 11.
Casen Carney passed for 119 yards and rushed for the same. Colton Deckard ran for 117 yards and a touchdown. Dawson Voth caught three passes for 87 yards. The Muenster defense held Windthorst to 4-of-13 on third down and 1-of-5 on fourth down.
Whitesboro 35, Pottsboro 27
POTTSBORO – Whitesboro (3-0) remained undefeated Friday with a big road win at Pottsboro (2-1).
Pottsboro led 27-20 early in the fourth quarter before Greyson Ledbetter tied the game on an 18-yard run. Later, Mac Harper scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 4:05 to play. He then ran in the 2-point conversion after a penalty on Pottsboro. The Cardinals drove down the field looking to force overtime, but Karter Sluder sealed the win by intercepting a pass with 18 seconds remaining.
Ledbetter rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Harper rushed for 64 yards and two scores while passing for 108 and a touchdown. Jace Sanders caught four passes for 52 yards, while Sluder caught three for 33 yards and a score.
Collinsville 49, S&S 7
Collinsville (3-0) dominated its home opener Friday night with an impressive showing against S&S Consolidated (0-3).
Junior quarterback Logan Jenkins led the way, completing 23 of 33 passes for 269 yards and five touchdowns. Carter Scott led the receivers with six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, while Nathen Bocanegra caught seven passes for 85 yards and three scores. Jenkins also rushed for 36 yards and a score, while freshman Landry Spivey rushed 15 times for 122 yards and a touchdown.
The Pirates’ offense is averaging 51 points per game and continues to look dangerous. This was easily Collinsville’s best defensing showing of the season thus far, and the Pirates look like a team which will be tough to beat come district play.
Tioga 42, Valley View 39
TIOGA – Valley View (1-2) kept it close but ultimately fell Friday night at Tioga (2-1).
The Eagles hung with Tioga in the first half and trailed 21-19 at halftime, but the Bulldogs pulled away by outscoring Valley View 21-6 in the third quarter. In the fourth, Tyson Price got the Eagles back in the game with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Links. With 5:52 left, Carson Pickett connected with Links for a 27-yard score to make it a 3-point game. The Eagles had one more shot to tie or take the lead, but Tioga won the game with a fourth-down stop.
Price passed for 336 yards and five touchdowns. Carson Rojas rushed for 122 yards. Links led the receivers with 12 catches for 260 yards and five scores.
Alvord 52, Era 14
ALVORD – Era (0-3) couldn’t keep up with Alvord (1-2) Friday night.
The Bulldogs struck first and led the rest of the night. Bradyn Bookhout got Era on the board by taking an Alvord fumble 81 yards for a touchdown, making it 14-6 Alvord after a failed 2-point try. The Bulldogs pulled away from there, eventually leading 52-6. Era’s offense finally broke through with 1:16 remaining in the game when Cole Stevens connected with Seth Velasquez on a 5-yard touchdown pass. Kameron King ran in the 2-point conversion.
Justice Jones and Jett Tuggle led the Hornets with 33 rushing yards apiece, followed by King with 30. Stevens passed for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.