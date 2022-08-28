Sacred Heart 34, Petrolia 14
Sacred Heart (1-0) started the season well Friday night with a solid home victory against Petrolia.
The Tigers led 14-0 after the first quarter before the Pirates got on the board with a score early in the second. Sacred Heart responded shortly after with a 56-yard touchdown run by Nathan Hesse, and the Tigers pulled away from there.
Ryan Swirczynski rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Hesse. Gus Ganzon also had a rushing score. On defense, Ganzon and Zach Hennigan each intercepted a pass.
Whitesboro 41, Krum 16
KRUM – Whitesboro (1-0) pulled away in the second half Friday for an impressive road win against Krum.
The Bearcats led 14-3 in the second quarter after a pair of touchdown passes from Mac Harper. Krum made it a 14-10 game at halftime, but Whitesboro dominated the third quarter. The Bearcats scored 27-straight points before Krum got a late consolation touchdown.
Harper threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 67 yards and a score. Karter Sluder caught six passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Harper was the leading rusher, but Maxx Parker was right behind with 66 yards and a score.
Bells 38, Muenster 17
BELLS – Muenster (0-1) lost its first season opener since 2008 Friday night when the Hornets fell away from home to a strong Bells team.
Muenster led 10-0 in the first quarter after Colton Deckard scored on a 17-yard run, though Bells responded soon after with a 60-yard score. Braden Berkley extended the Hornets’ lead to 17-7 in the second with an eight-yard run, but it was all Bells the rest of the night. The Panthers shut out the Hornets in the second half as they pulled away.
Seth Stoffels threw for 188 yards. Dawson Voth led the Hornets with 77 receiving yards. Bells outrushed the Hornets 340-106 with four Panthers rushing for 66 or more yards.
Nocona 41, Era 22
NOCONA – Era (0-1) dropped its opener on the road to Nocona despite a second-quarter surge.
Nocona started strong and led 20-0 in the second before Kameron King put Era on the board with a 6-yard run. Jarren Twiner ran in the 2-point conversion. Twiner later connected with Jayden Lira on a 41-yard pass. The 2-point try failed, but the Hornets had closed the gap to 20-14. Nocona pulled away in the second half despite an 11-yard touchdown run from Justice Jones and Twiner’s second 2-point conversion.
Twiner threw for 199 yards and a touchdown. Bradyn Bookhout led the Hornets with 89 receiving yards, followed by Lira’s 57 and a score. Both teams turned the ball over four times. The Indians as a team rushed for 403 yards.
Paradise 36, Lindsay 7
PARADISE – Lindsay (0-1) started well Friday night, but Paradise dominated the second half.
Lindsay struck first with a 2-yard touchdown run by Dawson Foster to lead 7-0. Paradise responded in the second when Austin Iglesias scored on a 24-yard run, then completed the 2-point conversion, giving Paradise an 8-7 halftime lead. The Panthers outscored Lindsay 28-0 in the second half en route to a dominant home win. Iglesias rushed for all five Paradise touchdowns.
Foster passed for 122 yards and was Lindsay’s leading rusher with 50 yards. Kane Wolf caught three passes for 95 yards.
Ponder 64, Valley View 14
Valley View (0-1) fell victim to a first-half blitz Friday night against Ponder.
The Lions scored 31 points in the first quarter and eventually led 57-0 at halftime. Ponder struck first in the second half to extend its lead to 64-0. Tyson Price got the Eagles on the board late in the third with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Huber. In the fourth, Price kept it for a 5-yard touchdown run.
Carson Rojas led the Eagles in rushing with 64 yards. Jake Slover led with 30 yards receiving.
