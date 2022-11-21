Sacred Heart 41, Houston Northland 0
WACO – Sacred Heart (11-1) dominated a district champion Friday by blanking Houston Northland Christian (8-3) at Waco Robinson, securing a second-straight trip to the state semifinals.
Ryan Swirczynski opened the scoring with an 11-yard run in the first quarter. The Tigers led 6-0 after the first but erupted in the second with four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, to lead 34-0 at halftime. Swirczynski added one more score late in the third as the Tigers’ defense continued to dominate, holding Northland to 180 yards of offense.
Clayton Bezner went 5-of-7 passing for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Swirczynski rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Nathan Hesse caught three passes for 75 yards and two scores.
Whitesboro 65, Dalhart 15
CHILDRESS – Whitesboro (10-1) continued its dominant start to the playoffs by blowing out Dalhart (5-6) Friday at Childress Fair Park Stadium.
The Bearcats led 22-7 after the first quarter and didn’t slow down. Whitesboro’s dominant offense added another 22 points in the second and 14 in the third to lead 58-7 going into the fourth. Dalhart got a late touchdown in the fourth, but the game was long decided with Whitesboro making its second-straight trip to the third round.
Mac Harper threw 15-of-18 for 248 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a third. Greyson Ledbetter rushed six times for 111 yards and three touchdowns, and Maxx Parker rushed six times for 84 yards and three scores. Karter Sluder caught five passes for 124 yards and a touchdown, and Jace Sanders caught three for 59 yards and a score.
Collinsville 51, McCamey 14
BROWNWOOD – No. 7 Collinsville (11-1) is headed to the third round for the first time since 2013 after defeating McCamey (9-3) Friday in Brownwood.
Logan Jenkins threw 18-of-28 for 357 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing eight times for 52 yards and a score. Six players caught a touchdown pass, with Reed Patterson catching two, both of his receptions. Nathen Bocanegra caught six passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Carter Scott caught four passes for 102 yards and a score.
Albany 56, Muenster 10
GRAHAM – Muenster (6-6) saw its season end in the second round after a tough game against No. 6 Albany (10-2) Thursday at Graham.
Muenster led 10-7 late in the first half after a 1-yard touchdown run by Devon Bindel, but Albany retook the lead on a 1-yard run from Coy Lefevre and led 14-10 at halftime. The Lions dominated the second half, outscoring Muenster 42-0 to end the Hornets’ season in the area round for the first time since 2014.
