Lubbock Christian 34, Sacred Heart 28 (OT)
LUBBOCK – Sacred Heart (4-1 overall, 1-1 District IV-1) fell in overtime Friday night at Lubbock Christian (5-0, 2-0).
The Tigers started well, leading 14-0 midway through the second quarter. The Eagles tied the game early in the third, but Ryan Swirczynski touchdown runs of 37 and 77 yards put Sacred Heart in front 28-14 in the fourth quarter. The Eagles drove down the field and scored, recovered an onside kick, and scored again to force overtime. After Lubbock Christian stopped the Tigers on fourth down, Brady Simmons scored the game-winner on a 3-yard run.
Swirczynski ran for 283 yards and three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Gus Ganzon.
Santo 21, Muenster 17
SANTO – Muenster (5-0, 1-0 District 8-2A Division II) dropped its first district road game Friday at Santo (5-0, 1-0).
The Hornets led 17-7 early in the fourth quarter, but a shorthanded Muenster team couldn’t hold it. The Wildcats got back in the game on a 37-yard touchdown run from Hutson Thornton, then took the lead on 42-yard run by Luke Tucker with 3:13 to play. Santo held and handed Muenster its first district loss in two years.
Seth Stoffels threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brody Tyler, and Colton Deckard scored on a 20-yard run. Devon Bindel hit a 25-yard field goal and went 2-of-2 on extra points.
Celeste 34, Lindsay 21
CELESTE – Lindsay (0-6, 0-2) lost on the road Friday at Celeste (5-1, 2-0).
Lindsay briefly led 7-6 in the second quarter, but a pair of touchdown runs put the Blue Devils back in front at halftime, 20-7. The Knights scored first in the third and fourth quarters, but Celeste always had an answer to keep the lead intact.
The loss puts Lindsay in a tough position. The Knights probably must win at least three of their remaining four games to reach the playoffs with both Muenster and Santo still on the schedule.
Aubrey 63, Gainesville 6
AUBREY – Gainesville (1-5, 1-1 District 5-4A Division II) couldn’t keep up with district favorite Aubrey (4-2, 2-0) on the road Friday night.
Aubrey has been on a hot streak the past few weeks, and it continued at Gainesville’s expense. The Chaparrals scored at will in the first half, leading 21-0 after the first quarter and 49-0 at halftime. Cade Searcy got the Leopards on the board with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Enderby in the fourth quarter. Gainesville went for 2 but didn’t get it.
This was Aubrey’s third-straight week scoring 63 points or more, and the Chaps have allowed 21 total points in those three games. If Gainesville can shake this off, more winnable games are on the horizon.
