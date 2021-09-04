Callisburg 36, S&S Consolidated 10
Callisburg (2-0) got a second-straight road win to open the year by defeating S&S Consolidated (0-2) in Sadler. After the Rams took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the Wildcats exploded with 24 points in the second. Callisburg ultimately scored 30-straight before S&S added a field goal in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats added another touchdown afterward.
The Wildcats’ first points came from a safety, making it 7-2 Rams. Colton Simpson then caught a touchdown pass to put Callisburg ahead 9-7. Simpson caught two more before the night ended as the Wildcats extended their lead.
Aubrey 49, Whitesboro 14
Whitesboro (1-1) couldn’t continue last week’s momentum in a loss at Aubrey (2-0). The Bearcats led 7-0 in the first quarter and recovered an onside kick, but the Chaparrals responded with two touchdowns before the quarter ended to take the lead. Aubrey added a safety and two more touchdowns before Greyson Ledbetter gave the Bearcats a glimmer of hope with a two-yard rushing score, making it 29-14 at halftime.
The Chaps suffocated Whitesboro in the second half, outscoring the Bearcats 20-0. All touchdowns in this game were scored on the ground. Ledbetter had both scores for Whitesboro.
Cooper 47, Collinsville 14
Collinsville (0-2) is still searching for answers after a tough loss on the road at Cooper (2-0). Logan Jenkins completed 11 of 19 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Garrett Trevino rushed four times for 54 yards and a touchdown. The Pirates as a team rushed for 106 yards.
Nathen Bocanegra caught the touchdown pass from Jenkins. He caught two total passes for 57 yards. Colin Barnes caught three passes for 30 yards, and Carter Scott caught two for 36.
