Callisburg 38, Valley View 6
Callisburg (6-3 overall, 4-0 District 6-3A Division II) took down Valley View (3-6, 1-3) at John Kassen Stadium on Friday, setting up an important final week for both teams.
The Wildcats struck early after Valley View fumbled in its own territory. A.J. Cowger made the Eagles pay with a 1-yard touchdown run. Cowger intercepted a pass later in the first quarter, setting up another Callisburg score. The Wildcats led 13-0 after the first and added a couple of scores each in the second and third. Cameron Buckaloo ended the shutout for Valley View with a 58-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth.
Thanks to this game and results elsewhere, Callisburg has clinched a top-two spot in the district for the second-straight year and will play for the title next week. Valley View needs a win next week to make the playoffs.
Whitesboro 18, Paradise 7
Whitesboro (7-1, 4-1 District 4-3A Division I) clinched second in the district Friday by defeating Paradise (8-2, 4-2) at Bearcat Stadium.
After a scoreless first quarter, Greyson Ledbetter found the endzone eight seconds into the second, putting the Bearcats ahead 6-0. He scored again later in the quarter to double the lead. With 1:16 to play until halftime, Mac Harper found Jace Sanders on a touchdown pass to put Whitesboro up 18-0. Paradise answered before the break with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Will Johnson to Ayden Winters. Neither team scored in the second half.
With one week left, Brock has won the district title. Whitesboro will finish second, Paradise third. Fourth will be decided next week.
Lindsay 15, Chico 0
CHICO - Lindsay (2-8, 2-4 District 8-2A Division II) ended its season Friday with a road win against Chico (2-7, 1-4).
Nicholas Wolf gave Lindsay the lead with a 3-yard run in the first quarter, and the Knights’ defense took over from there. In the second quarter, Caden Forson intercepted a pass and ran it back for a touchdown, extending the lead to 13-0. Yash Patel forced Chico into a safety to make it 15-0 before halftime. Lindsay went on to post its second shutout win of the season.
Lindsay finishes the season fifth in the district ahead of Chico and Era.
Sacred Heart 49, Waco Reicher 7
WACO – Sacred Heart (8-1, 5-1 District IV-1) dominated from the start Friday in a road win against Waco Bishop Reicher (1-8, 1-5).
The Tigers took the lead on their first possession when Nathan Hesse broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run. Sacred Heart stopped Reicher on fourth down to get the ball back, then doubled its lead on a 4-yard run by Clayton Bezner. On Sacred Heart’s next possession, Bezner hit Gus Ganzon on a 73-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0 before the end of the first quarter. Reicher got on the board early in the second quarter, but the Tigers scored another 21 points to pull away before halftime.
Sacred Heart clinched a top-two finish in the district with the win.
