Callisburg 34, Henrietta 23
HENRIETTA – Callisburg (5-3 overall, 3-0 District 6-3A Division II) never trailed as the Wildcats won an important road game at Henrietta (4-4, 0-3).
Colton Montgomery broke the deadlock early in the first quarter with a 2-yard run, and A.J. Cowger ran in the 2-point try to make it 8-0 Wildcats. Henrietta responded to make it 8-6. Colton Simpson extended Callisburg’s lead with a 3-yard run, though the Bearcats answered again to make it 15-14 at halftime. Montgomery scored on a 1-yard run for the only points of the third quarter, again extending Callisburg’s lead to 21-14. The Wildcats outscored Henrietta 13-9 in the fourth.
Montgomery rushed for three touchdowns and threw for one. Callisburg clinched a playoff spot and remains tied with Holliday for first place.
Sacred Heart 56, FW Mercy Culture Prep 17
Sacred Heart (7-1, 4-1 District IV-1) dominated Fort Worth Mercy Culture Prep (0-8, 0-5) at home Friday night.
The Tigers took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 47-yard pass from Clayton Bezner to Nathan Hesse. Mercy narrowed the deficit with a field goal, but Sacred Heart’s offense exploded in the second quarter, giving the Tigers a 35-3 halftime lead. The Tigers continued to pour it on, eventually leading 56-3 before Mercy scored a couple of fourth-quarter touchdowns after the game was well in hand.
Bezner completed 6-of-13 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Hesse caught two passes for 109 yards and two scores. Gus Ganzon and Amadeo Villa each rushed for 69 yards and combined for three touchdowns.
WF City View 51, Valley View 14
WICHITA FALLS - Valley View (3-5, 1-2 District 6-3A Division II) couldn’t keep up with Wichita Falls City View (3-4, 2-1) on the road Friday night.
The Mustangs took an early 14-0 lead before Tyson Price hit Wyatt Huber for a 15-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7. The Mustangs scored the next 37 points to pull away. Price connected with Johnny Nelson for a second score in the fourth quarter.
Price threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Celeste 55, Era 0
CELESTE – Era (1-8, 0-5 District 8-2A Division II) had a rough road trip to Celeste (6-2, 3-1) Friday night.
The Blue Devils led 13-0 after the first quarter but poured it on in the second quarter with three touchdown runs and two pick sixes to lead 48-0 at halftime. Celeste added one last touchdown in the third while continuing to shut out the Era offense.
Era sophomore Cole Stevens completed 6-of-15 passes for 45 yards. Jack Jones caught two passes for 26 yards, and Jayden Lira caught two for 19. Kameron King led the Hornets in rushing with 34 yards on 10 carries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.