Football season has arrived.
High schools were allowed to begin official practices Monday, and athletes across Cooke County grabbed their helmets, laced up their cleats and got to work.
“It feels great,” Muenster coach Brady Carney said. “I know deep down there’s stuff going on in our world still, so I can’t say we’re totally free, but it just feels like we’re kind of back to normal a little bit… and that feels great, especially compared to last year.”
For the first two days of practice, helmets are the only equipment allowed so players can ease back into football. The UIL allows pads to be worn starting the third day, but player-to-player contact is not allowed until the fifth. TAPPS does not allow pads until the fourth day.
While contact may be limited the first few days, the players can still work on technique and various plays. There is plenty to do, especially for teams making changes to their systems.
Sacred Heart is one of those teams, and coach Dale Schilling said teaching it to the players is their current focus.
“We’re installing a new defense,” Schilling said. “That’s top priority. Getting lined up, knowing their assignments and things like that. We have a lot of new kids coming in, as in freshmen. Get these kids acclimated to everything. Biggest priority is instituting the new defense.”
Schilling said the Tigers had been using five-man fronts with man-to-man coverage but will instead transition to a 4-3 system this year.
Sacred Heart spent its first practice working strictly on defense. Across the street, Muenster worked on offensive plays. The Hornets are changing their offense, so Carney said he needs to be patient with his players as they adjust.
“Everything’s going to be a little bit slower because we’ve been running the same offense now for three years,” Carney said. “Now, we’re incorporating more signals, no huddle, shotgun stuff where we’ve been under center. It’s going to be slower paced because there’s a lot more learning going on, so as a coach, I’ve got to keep my calm and do my best to teach and not yell and help them understand what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Both the Tigers and Hornets expect to field bigger squads this year. Sacred Heart typically has a roster in the low 20s but will have around 30 players in 2021. Muenster is usually in the high 40s but had 52 players show up Monday.
Every team has a lot of work to do between now and Aug. 27, when most teams have their first varsity game. Carney said while it may be a slow process, he wants to see a little improvement each day. Schilling said one of the main things he wants to see from his players over the next four weeks is a lot of energy.
“That’s one thing I feel like we kind of lack, and we as coaches kind of have to pick up the pace on that, as well,” Schilling said. “We want to play with a lot of tenacity this year, and we just want to really, really bring a lot of energy.”
