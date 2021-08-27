Caddo Mills 55, Gainesville 21 

Blue Ridge 29, Collinsville 21

Lindsay 71, Era 12

Callisburg 35, Howe 21

Whitesboro 41, Bells 34 (OT)

Muenster 38, Celeste 12

Ponder 47, Valley View 26

Pantego Christian 35, Sacred Heart 18

