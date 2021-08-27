Caddo Mills 55, Gainesville 21
Blue Ridge 29, Collinsville 21
Lindsay 71, Era 12
Callisburg 35, Howe 21
Whitesboro 41, Bells 34 (OT)
Muenster 38, Celeste 12
Ponder 47, Valley View 26
Pantego Christian 35, Sacred Heart 18
Wednesday August 18, 2021 Samantha Renee Nissen passed away at the age of 52. Samantha was born in Gainesville, Texas on January 14,1969. She married Chris Nissen in Gainesville on February 16th, 1990. She most enjoyed being a Grandsam. Samantha is survived by her husband Chris Nissen, Daugh…
