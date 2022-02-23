SHERMAN – Lindsay held on in the second half Tuesday night thanks in part to a big night from a junior.
The Knights basketball team defeated Wolfe City 55-45 in a bi-district game at Sherman High School.
Lindsay (16-14) trailed early but took the lead in the second quarter and did enough to keep it the rest of the night.
Wolfe City (13-17) kept it close, but the Knights won each quarter, albeit by thin margins.
Lindsay coach Chris Cornelison said the Knights didn’t shoot the ball well at the start, but junior Dawson Foster got them going.
“Dawson started making some shots for us,” Cornelison said. “Once he started getting a couple down, I think it just kind of relaxed everybody. (The Wolves) shot the ball really better than I thought they might, but they got into a little foul trouble. We did, too. I think we were able to handle the foul trouble just a little bit better.”
Foster scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Knights to a playoff victory. He connected on six 3-pointers and was the first Knight to score each quarter. Lindsay senior Kirtan Patel was the game’s second-leading scorer with 16.
Foster said the Knights played with confidence in their offense.
“We came out, shot the ball really well,” Foster said. “Dominated on offense. Had a few things to work on on defense, but I think we got boards and just outplayed them on offense.”
Lindsay led 27-22 at halftime after finishing the second quarter on a 10-2 run. Lindsay led the entire second half, but the first half featured nine lead changes. Wolfe City led 8-3 early before Lindsay used a 7-0 run to take the lead. After junior Yash Patel gave Lindsay its first lead, the next seven-straight made shots changed who led.
Cornelison said Lindsay started making some shots and made some defensive adjustments, allowing the Knights to build their lead.
“We cut out the offensive boards, I thought,” Cornelison said. “We did a better job defensively of just staying in front of them and staying locked in. (Junior Aidan Cherry) was shooting it really well for them. I think we did a little bit better job of knowing where he was at all the time. Just keeping a little bit closer tabs on him allowed us to kind of pull away a little bit and get some breathing room.”
The fourth quarter was the highest scoring quarter for both teams. Lindsay won the fourth 19-15, much of that from the free throw line. The Knights went 13-of-18 from the line in the quarter, with Patel shooting 4-of-5 and Foster going 4-of-6.
Wolfe City finished tied with Honey Grove for third in District 14-2A but won a game against district champion Celeste 72-40. Cornelison said he believes the Wolves are better than their record and district finish suggest.
“They had two losses where they were missing (junior Tony Jones), and for them, that made a big difference,” Cornelison said. “I think if you had him those other two games, we’re not playing them (in the first round) … So, for us to go out and I think, in my mind, play really a number one seed team and come out on top, I’m really happy with that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.