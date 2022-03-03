A second-half penalty pushed Gainesville to a senior night victory.
The Gainesville boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita Falls Hirschi 3-2 in its final home game Wednesday night.
Gainesville (12-3-1 overall, 5-0-1 District 5-4A) remains first in the district after winning its fifth-straight game.
Hirschi (11-5-1, 2-4) tied the game twice but never led en route to its second-straight loss.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said Leopards showed their resilience by responding whenever Hirschi scored.
“A lot of times (in) a situation like that where you’re up and you’re dominating and the other team ties, it can kind of take the wind out of you,” Franco said. “Because they’ve got the momentum going forward, and we’re more on the backfoot, and they’re on top of us. Credit to the guys that we kept creating, and we kept fighting, and we didn’t give them anything easy.”
With 27:45 to play, Gainesville striker Gabriel Nevarez was fouled hard in the box, earning a penalty in a 2-2 game. Lizandro Rodriguez stepped up and buried the penalty after sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, putting the Leopards ahead for the third time of the night.
Gainesville had a few chances soon after to double the lead but couldn’t quite get the right shot. The Leopards earned a second penalty with just over 4 minutes remaining, giving Gainesville an opportunity to put the game away. The Hirschi keeper saved this penalty, keeping his team alive.
Franco said drawing two penalties in one game shows the Leopards’ offensive skill.
“The first one came from a through ball,” Franco said. “The second one, it showed Lizandro’s one-(versus)-one ability to get past his guy and then get fouled in the box or get clipped in the box. We just gotta keep creating those opportunities, because either we get fouled, or we score the goal. That’s most likely going to happen.”
The Huskies frantically chased a third goal in the final minutes, but a crucial interception by goalkeeper Hector Lozano and several blocked shots and passes helped Gainesville hold on for the win.
Gainesville scored the game’s first goal in the second minute when Lozano found Nevarez on a deep pass. Nevarez got behind the defense and buried it.
Franco said the early strike took some pressure off the Leopards, but perhaps too much.
“After that, I felt like there was a good span between the 35- to 15-minute mark where they were dominating, dictating play,” Franco said. “(The goal) was a good thing, because we kind of got some pressure off our back because we know we gotta win out this week to clinch district, so we were a little relieved, but I think we were too relieved and too comfortable. I think we underestimated Hirschi tonight.”
Hirschi tied the game with 21:02 to play until halftime, but Nevarez answered not quite 4 minutes later to retake the lead. Hirschi tied it again just over 7 minutes into the second half when free kick from about the 15-yard line was headed into the net.
Gainesville will face second place Bridgeport on Friday with the district championship on the line.
