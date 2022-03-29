SOUTHLAKE – Gainesville almost completed a near-miraculous comeback Tuesday afternoon, but the Leopards ultimately fell short.
The Gainesville boys’ soccer team lost 3-2 to Midlothian Heritage in a second-round game at Southlake Carroll’s Dragon Stadium.
Gainesville (14-5-1) controlled play much of the game but never led.
Heritage (18-5) played great defense and made the most of the offensive opportunities it created.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said it was a tough way to end the season, but he is proud of his team.
“I think it was just a frustrating night overall,” Franco said. “Just with the elements, and then with having a lot of chances and the keeper making some good saves. Especially in the first half where he had three or four back-to-back-to-back saves where, I think with any other goalie, that’s a goal.”
Heritage took a 3-1 lead with 12:42 to play. Gainesville had dominated the second half, but the Jaguars scored with a breakaway down the right sideline, seemingly putting the game beyond reach.
The Leopards did not surrender. With 2:21 to play, Braulio Guerrero buried a header from a corner kick, giving Gainesville a chance.
In the dying moments, several players fell over each other in the Heritage penalty box. The head referee stopped the clock and conferred with his assistant. After discussion, he awarded Gainesville a penalty kick with 7 seconds remaining.
A goal would have forced extra time, but the Jaguars’ goalkeeper saved the shot and cleared it away as the final seconds expired.
Franco said the near comeback shows the Leopards’ mental strength.
“I can always be sure that we’re always going to be fighting and staying in the games,” Franco said. “I know we’ve come back in games and fought back, and I knew it was going to come down to the end, regardless… It was just guys being mentally strong and fighting through.”
Gainesville directed 13 shots on target to Heritage’s six, but the Heritage defense held firm, even clearing multiple shots off the goal line when they got past the goalkeeper. As much as Gainesville controlled the run of play in the second half, the goals were hard to find.
Franco said the Heritage defense was compact and well organized.
“They always have bodies around,” Franco said. “You could always see it when they would always win the first ball, and they always had someone there for the second ball. I think that’s where a lot of those battles were won as far as that second ball to keep the game flowing or keep the game going.”
Gainesville’s departing seniors helped bring a lot of success to the program. Franco said he has known most of them for the past seven or eight years, so it hurts a little more to see it end this way for them.
“Those guys I’ve been coaching since they were in the fourth and fifth grade,” Franco said. “Been able to be a part of it and see them through their high school career. It’s something I’m just happy to say I was a part of.”
