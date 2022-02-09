Eighty minutes of soccer did not produce a winner Tuesday night.
The Gainesville boys’ soccer team drew 0-0 with Decatur in its district opener at Leopard Stadium.
Gainesville (7-3-1 overall, 0-0-1 District 5-4A) had won nine-straight district games dating back to March 2020. The Leopards had won two-straight against the Eagles.
Decatur (5-5-1, 0-0-1) is the first team this season to prevent Gainesville from scoring.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said though the Leopards didn’t lose, he doesn’t think anyone will be happy about the result.
“Just with the goals the guys have set, and where I know we could be,” Franco said. “I know everyone’s going to be upset. It’s going to feel like a loss even though we tied. Decatur celebrated like they won a game. It’s just something the guys gotta deal with. We’re a top-15 team in the state. We’re always going to have that target on our back when we play district games.”
Gainesville goalkeeper Hector Lozano saved eight Decatur shots, preserving the shutout. He came off his line on multiple occasions to intercept long passes from the Eagles, preventing attackers from getting a chance.
Lozano made one of the biggest plays of the game with just under 23 minutes to play. Decatur intercepted a bad pass by the Leopards’ back line and had two attackers racing forward for what appeared to be a surefire scoring chance. Lozano sprinted forward to meet them and clear the ball. The ball deflected off the Eagle before flying out of play, turning a great Decatur scoring threat into a Gainesville throw-in.
Franco said one of Lozano’s strengths is his ability to come off his line and make plays.
“He could still be a field player,” Franco said. “His ability to play off his line and play with his feet makes him a threat. It’s nice to know we have that security back there. He dealt with the shots and free kicks from distance… He kept them pretty well in check.”
On the other end of the pitch, some of Gainesville’s best opportunities came early in the second half. The Leopards earned three-straight corner kicks. On the third, Hugo Gonzalez headed the ball away from the Decatur goalkeeper toward the net, but another Eagle was in the right spot to clear the shot off the line.
A few minutes later, Gabriel Nevarez got behind the defense for a one-on-one opportunity against the goalkeeper, but the keeper made the save.
The Leopards came close to scoring on a deep shot in the final minutes, but the ball slipped between the top of the goal and the horizontal bar of the football uprights. It was so close, the Gainesville fans thought it was in momentarily.
Decatur kept the ball in Gainesville’s half of the field much of the first half, preventing the Leopards from generating much offense. Gainesville had the ball on Decatur’s side much more in the second. Franco said they didn’t change much at halftime, just made some small adjustments.
“We were making it too easy on their midfield with them receiving and turning and dribbling,” Franco said. “So, we just kind of talked about stepping to them and making them go backwards and quit diving in and being overly aggressive for no reason if they’re facing away from our goal. Just keep making them go backwards, away.”
This was Gainesville’s first draw in district play since 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.