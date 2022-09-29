Morale is high in Gainesville after last week’s win, but there is little time to celebrate.
The Gainesville football team travels to district favorite Aubrey for its first district road game Friday night.
Gainesville (1-4 overall, 1-0 District 5-4A Division II) played great defense to beat previously undefeated Sanger 17-14, but it gets tougher this week.
Aubrey (3-2, 1-0) dominated Bridgeport 66-15 on the road last week. The Chaparrals scored 68 points the week prior.
Gainesville coach Neil Searcy said the Leopards feel good after winning last week, but they had to quickly put it behind them.
“I told the kids on Friday, ‘Hey, we’re going to celebrate this win, and we’re going to take it all in, but Saturday, our focus has to shift to Aubrey,’” Searcy said. “The kids came in Monday ready to go and fired up about the opportunity to try and be 2-0 in district.”
The Leopards held Sanger to a season-low 14 points last week. The Indians had scored 63 the week before and hadn’t been held below 29. Gainesville stacked the box to stop the run and pressure the quarterback, relying on its defensive backs to lock down the receivers in man-to-man coverage.
The secondary did its job, holding Sanger to 78 passing yards. Searcy said the defensive backs, like the rest of the team, have played well at times throughout the season but put it all together for four quarters last Friday.
“Javaun Hendricks has played really well the past couple of weeks,” Searcy said. “I’ll be remiss if I didn’t really name them all, but Michael Henry Jr. has played well at corner. Alexis Huerta has played really well, and he led the team in tackles this last week from the free safety position. Cade Searcy has played well on the defensive side of the ball as well, playing in the secondary.”
Aubrey presents a new challenge. The Chaps run a wing-T offense and favor the run far more heavily than Sanger. Aubrey lost its starting running back to injury in the first game of the season, but others have stepped up to fill the void. Junior Emerson Cagle and sophomore LaBraylon Bell have led the way the past two weeks in dominant wins against Frisco Panther Creek and Bridgeport.
The Chaps will still throw the ball with senior quarterback Blayne Polen, but he has not attempted more than 11 passes in a game this year.
Searcy said Gainesville will have to adjust defensively to address the wing-T, though some parts of last week’s plan will still be in place.
“Whenever you’re playing a wing-T offense, you want to try to get them in second and long situations, third and long situations, so you can kind of get them out of their run game and try to make them throw the ball a little bit,” Searcy said. “But Aubrey, they’re good at both. They can run the ball well and throw the ball well, so we’ll definitely have our hands full trying to get that offense stopped.”
