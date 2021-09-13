Gainesville is still searching for answers after a tough road loss.
The Leopards fell 62-6 at Aubrey on Friday night despite a good night running the football.
Gainesville (0-3) scored its only points late in the third quarter.
Aubrey (3-0) took the lead in the first quarter, then pulled away in the second and third.
The Chaparrals led 6-0 after the first following a Braylon Colgrove 59-yard touchdown run. They added three touchdowns in the second and four in the third to pull out to a 55-0 lead.
With about a minute remaining in the third quarter, Gainesville senior Jayce Morgan finally got the Leopards on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion attempt failed.
The Chaps added one more touchdown in the fourth.
Gainesville finished with 236 rushing yards but no completed passes. Morgan led with 82 yards and the touchdown. Senior Matthew Sebade picked up 60 yards on three rushes, senior Harrison Dempsey rushed 18 times for 51 yards, and junior Alexis Huerta rushed three times for 40 yards.
Aubrey quarterback Semahj Brown threw three touchdowns and rushed for another. Colgrove picked up three rushing scores, and Martavious Hill and Lucas Harmon each rushed for one. The Chaps finished with 325 rushing yards and 166 passing yards.
Each team had one turnover. Aubrey lost a fumble, while Gainesville threw an interception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.