Gainesville has had a short week to prepare for its next opponent as the Leopards look to rebound from a tough start.
The Gainesville football team has its longest road trip of the season Friday as the Leopards head to Vernon for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
After playing on Saturday last week, Gainesville (0-1) has had one less day to prepare, but coach Neil Searcy said the Leopards have responded well to last week’s loss.
“We came back, and we showed them film, some of the things we’re doing,” Searcy said. “Some of the things we did good, and a lot of the things that we were doing bad and just talking about how we gotta go correct them. I think their approach to practice this week has been pretty good. Hopefully, some of the things that we seen on Saturday, we won’t see this Friday against Vernon.”
Vernon (1-0) impressed in its season opener, dominating Wichita Falls City View 56-0. The Lions rushed for 302 yards while holding City View to 238 total yards of offense. Vernon forced five turnovers.
After allowing 296 rushing yards Saturday, Searcy said the Leopards must play more physical on defense.
“That’s been a big focus of ours this week at practice, and understanding what Vernon does on offense,” Searcy said. “They’re going to run right at us, and after seeing us on film Saturday, I don’t blame them. That’s going to be our biggest challenge defensively is being able to play physical and stop Vernon’s rushing attack on Friday night.”
Gainesville must also do better at preventing big plays, which plagued the Leopards in week one. Every touchdown Gainesville allowed except one came on plays of 49 yards or longer. The lone exception was a 27-yard run, which came one play after a Leopard fumble.
Vernon’s first two touchdowns last week came on runs of 66 and 67 yards. The Lions also scored on a 41-yard pass.
Another big part of last week’s game was the penalties. Gainesville was called for 10 penalties for 73 yards, while Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership had 15 penalties for 113 yards. The Leopards lost the turnover battle 3-1 and were stopped on fourth down twice.
Searcy said to score on Vernon’s defense, Gainesville will need to cut down on drive-killing mistakes.
“That’s one thing offensively I thought, on Saturday, we had our opportunities,” Searcy said. “We had times where we were moving the football in the football game, but we had penalties that were just drive killers, mistakes that we’re not going to be able to make against football teams. We’re just not as good a football team to overcome those mistakes yet. We’re going to have to play a clean football game this Friday night against Vernon to have a chance.”
This will be the fifth-straight year Gainesville plays Vernon. The teams split the previous four meetings with the Lions winning 52-41 last year.
