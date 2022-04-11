GUNTER – A Gainesville sophomore golfer is headed to regionals after her performance last week.
Ava Blaskovich finished as the second medalist at the District 9-4A golf tournament at The Bridges Golf Club on April 4 and 6. She shot 119 on April 4, then jumped down to a 91 on April 6.
Gainesville senior Kim Gomez finished just behind Blaskovich as the third medalist, putting her as the district alternate if someone must drop out of regionals.
Gainesville coach Alexis Hughes said almost every Gainesville golfer improved by 15-20 strokes from the first round to the second, despite strong winds April 6. Among the boys, freshman Max Neelley shot a 99 in the second round, and freshman Noah Green scored a 103.
The Class 4A Region 2 girls’ tournament is set for April 20-21 at Van Zandt Country Club in Canton.
