Gainesville hosted its annual track meet, the Robyn Byars Relays, Friday at Leopard Stadium. Schools from across the region, primarily Class 4A and 5A, participated. The field events were canceled due to the previous day’s weather, but all running events were held.
Gainesville was the only local school to participate. The Leopards finished third overall among varsity boys and fourth among varsity girls. The Aubrey boys and Krum girls won first place.
Below is a list of varsity Leopards and Lady Leopards who recorded top-three finishes in their respective events.
BOYS
Ja’vaun Hendricks: 2nd, 100m dash (10.80)
Ja’vaun Hendricks: 1st, 200m dash (22.76)
Jesse Luna: 3rd, 400m dash (52.46)
Oscar Ramirez: 2nd, 3200m run (10:55.10)
Gainesville 4x100m relay team: 3rd (43.82)
GIRLS
Desiree Sheffield: 2nd, 200m dash (26.67)
Desiree Sheffield: 2nd, 400m dash (1:01.74)
Aneesa White: 1st, 100m hurdles (15.41)
Aneesa White: 1st, 300m hurdles (44.23)
Gainesville 4x400m relay team: 2nd (4:14.57)
