District 7-4A
WICHITA FALLS – The Gainesville boys’ cross country team qualified for regionals Thursday at Kirby Middle School in Wichita Falls.
The Leopards finished second in the district with 56 points, edging Burkburnett. Sanger won the title with a perfect 15.
Gainesville placed two runners in the top 10. Noe Martinez finished seventh, followed by Oscar Ramirez in eighth. Five Leopards finished in the top 15 out of 33 runners.
On the girls’ side, Gainesville entered three runners, not enough for a team result. Celeste Buenos-Aires led the Lady Leopards by finishing 17th. Sanger won the girls’ title, again with 15 points. The top seven runners were all Lady Indians. Wichita Falls and Burkburnett will also go to regionals.
The Class 4A Region 1 championships will be Oct. 24-25 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.
Regional qualifiers
Boys
1 Omar Cruz Sanger 16:12.17
2 Christian Cortez Sanger 16:36.52
3 Cole Daniells Sanger 16:51.98
4 Khaedyn Lawson Sanger 16:53.73
5 Sam Musgrave Sanger 16:54.92
6 Rmetrius Massey Burkburnett 17:04.09
7 Noe Martinez Gainesville 17:16.94
8 Oscar Ramirez Gainesville 17:17.63
9 Cade Knavel Sanger 17:18.77
10 Alexander Russell Burkburnett 17:32.56
Girls
1 Macy Cogburn Sanger 11:13.74
2 Erin Goodfriend Sanger 11:14.52
3 Kyley Cochran Sanger 11:55.98
4 Alexus Vasquez Sanger 12:08.16
5 Farah Hughey Sanger 12:12.80
6 Sydnee Escobedo Sanger 12:13.46
7 Brenna Slovacek Sanger 12:20.03
8 Emma Fritzsch Wichita Falls 12:37.57
9 Adriyanna Botello Wichita Falls 12:48.60
10 Sydney Carian Burkburnett 12:49.04
10 Kelli Weatherly Burkburnett 12:49.04
District 10-3A
BOYD – The Whitesboro girls’ cross country team won the district championship Thursday at Boyd High School, and will be joined by Callisburg and Valley View in sending runners to regionals.
Whitesboro finished first in the girls’ event with 25 points. Callisburg finished third behind Pilot Point to also qualify for regionals. Valley View finished sixth.
Addison Hite of Pilot Point won the individual girls’ title, but the next four finishers were all from Whitesboro. Rory Hake led the pack by finishing second. Right behind that group, Tehya Lang led Callisburg by finishing sixth. Valley View’s top runner, Bree Lybbert, came 24th.
Boyd won the boys’ title with 66 points. Callisburg and Valley View tied with 69 points to claim the other two spots at regionals. Whitesboro, the reigning 3A state champions, finished sixth and will not advance after losing most of its top runners from last year.
Riley Nedrow of Boyd won the individual title. Whitesboro’s Deacon Carey finished second and will be the Bearcats’ lone regionals representative. Devon Duffy led Valley View by finishing fifth, and Eduardo Ramirez of Callisburg came sixth.
The Class 3A Region 2 championships will be Oct. 24 and 25 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
Regional qualifiers
Boys
1 Riley Nedrow Boyd 15:45.35
2 Deacon Carey Whitesboro 17:11.52
3 Hayden Long Ponder 17:24.42
4 Tanner Stephens Pilot Point 17:28.88
5 Devon Duffy Valley View 17:39.32
6 Eduardo Ramirez Callisburg 17:47.92
7 Cole Goodman Paradise 17:48.69
8 Zane Reynolds Valley View 17:59.47
9 Cody Cameron Callisburg 18:01.26
10 Packard Smith Ponder 18:01.66
Girls
1 Addison Hite Pilot Point 11:43.93
2 Rory Hake Whitesboro 12:13.60
3 Aubrey Beam Whitesboro 12:24.80
4 Zalenka Brannan Whitesboro 12:26.96
5 Haley Phelps Whitesboro 12:29.54
6 Tehya Lang Callisburg 12:31.28
7 Rylie Rivers Ponder 12:39.78
8 Ava Smith Pilot Point 12:41.15
9 Madison Gentry Paradise 12:52.80
10 Miya Lucero Paradise 13:03.80
