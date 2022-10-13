Gainesville ISD

Gainesville ISD

District 7-4A

WICHITA FALLS – The Gainesville boys’ cross country team qualified for regionals Thursday at Kirby Middle School in Wichita Falls.

The Leopards finished second in the district with 56 points, edging Burkburnett. Sanger won the title with a perfect 15.

Gainesville placed two runners in the top 10. Noe Martinez finished seventh, followed by Oscar Ramirez in eighth. Five Leopards finished in the top 15 out of 33 runners.

On the girls’ side, Gainesville entered three runners, not enough for a team result. Celeste Buenos-Aires led the Lady Leopards by finishing 17th. Sanger won the girls’ title, again with 15 points. The top seven runners were all Lady Indians. Wichita Falls and Burkburnett will also go to regionals.

The Class 4A Region 1 championships will be Oct. 24-25 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.

Regional qualifiers

Boys

1 Omar Cruz                                     Sanger                  16:12.17             

2 Christian Cortez                           Sanger                  16:36.52             

3 Cole Daniells                                 Sanger                  16:51.98             

4 Khaedyn Lawson                          Sanger                  16:53.73             

5 Sam Musgrave                              Sanger                  16:54.92             

6 Rmetrius Massey                         Burkburnett        17:04.09             

7 Noe Martinez                                Gainesville           17:16.94             

8 Oscar Ramirez                              Gainesville           17:17.63             

9 Cade Knavel                                  Sanger                  17:18.77             

10 Alexander Russell                      Burkburnett        17:32.56

Girls

1 Macy Cogburn                              Sanger                  11:13.74             

2 Erin Goodfriend                            Sanger                  11:14.52             

3 Kyley Cochran                               Sanger                  11:55.98             

4 Alexus Vasquez                             Sanger                  12:08.16             

5 Farah Hughey                               Sanger                  12:12.80             

6 Sydnee Escobedo                        Sanger                  12:13.46             

7 Brenna Slovacek                          Sanger                  12:20.03             

8 Emma Fritzsch                              Wichita Falls       12:37.57             

9 Adriyanna Botello                       Wichita Falls       12:48.60             

10 Sydney Carian                            Burkburnett        12:49.04             

10 Kelli Weatherly                           Burkburnett        12:49.04

District 10-3A

BOYD – The Whitesboro girls’ cross country team won the district championship Thursday at Boyd High School, and will be joined by Callisburg and Valley View in sending runners to regionals.

Whitesboro finished first in the girls’ event with 25 points. Callisburg finished third behind Pilot Point to also qualify for regionals. Valley View finished sixth.

Addison Hite of Pilot Point won the individual girls’ title, but the next four finishers were all from Whitesboro. Rory Hake led the pack by finishing second. Right behind that group, Tehya Lang led Callisburg by finishing sixth. Valley View’s top runner, Bree Lybbert, came 24th.

Boyd won the boys’ title with 66 points. Callisburg and Valley View tied with 69 points to claim the other two spots at regionals. Whitesboro, the reigning 3A state champions, finished sixth and will not advance after losing most of its top runners from last year.

Riley Nedrow of Boyd won the individual title. Whitesboro’s Deacon Carey finished second and will be the Bearcats’ lone regionals representative. Devon Duffy led Valley View by finishing fifth, and Eduardo Ramirez of Callisburg came sixth.

The Class 3A Region 2 championships will be Oct. 24 and 25 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

Regional qualifiers

Boys

1 Riley Nedrow                 Boyd                     15:45.35             

2 Deacon Carey                Whitesboro         17:11.52             

3 Hayden Long                 Ponder                 17:24.42             

4 Tanner Stephens           Pilot Point           17:28.88             

5 Devon Duffy                   Valley View         17:39.32             

6 Eduardo Ramirez          Callisburg            17:47.92             

7 Cole Goodman              Paradise               17:48.69             

8 Zane Reynolds               Valley View         17:59.47             

9 Cody Cameron               Callisburg            18:01.26             

10 Packard Smith             Ponder                 18:01.66

Girls

1 Addison Hite                  Pilot Point           11:43.93             

2 Rory Hake                       Whitesboro         12:13.60             

3 Aubrey Beam                 Whitesboro         12:24.80             

4 Zalenka Brannan           Whitesboro         12:26.96             

5 Haley Phelps                  Whitesboro         12:29.54             

6 Tehya Lang                     Callisburg            12:31.28             

7 Rylie Rivers                     Ponder                 12:39.78             

8 Ava Smith                        Pilot Point           12:41.15             

9 Madison Gentry            Paradise               12:52.80             

10 Miya Lucero                 Paradise               13:03.80

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you