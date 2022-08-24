Although the visitors earned the win Tuesday night, the Gainesville volleyball team showed its resilience at home.
The Lady Leopards fell 3-2 to Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn in their first game this season to reach a fifth set. Sam Rayburn prevailed 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 16-25, 15-12.
Gainesville (1-18) played from behind on several occasions but always found a way back into the match.
Lady Leopards coach Morgan Matthews said she appreciated how hard her players fought.
“It seems like we’re always trying to play catch-up,” Matthews said. “If we would just start out ahead, life would be easier… But they work well together. They’re starting to gel, so that’s a good thing.”
After Sam Rayburn took a 2-1 match lead, Gainesville came out strong in the fourth to tie the match at 2. The Lady Rebels quickly took control in the decisive fifth, racing out to an 8-1 lead. Gainesville answered with a 4-0 run, but Sam Rayburn responded well.
The Lady Rebels served match point at 14-8, but Gainesville scored 4-straight points to close the deficit. But with no margin for error, Sam Rayburn survived the final push and earned a road win.
The fifth set was not the first time Gainesville nearly finished an astonishing comeback. Sam Rayburn began the third with a 10-1 lead, but the Lady Leopards fought back. Mary Gomulak’s kill gave Gainesville a 17-16 lead, finishing a 6-0 run. Sam Rayburn tied it on the next point, but the Lady Leopards took the lead back. After Sam Rayburn tied it again, Gomulak gave Gainesville yet another lead, this one 20-19.
In the end, Sam Rayburn still won the set after finishing on a 4-0 run, but Gainesville fought in impressive fashion to have a chance in the end.
Gomulak said the Lady Leopards worked harder than in most of their prior games, especially in the third.
“I think we fought pretty hard,” Gomulak said. “I think it’s mainly about attitude and relationships and how we flow together, and I think we did that pretty well.”
The momentum carried the Lady Leopards into the fourth set, their best of the night. Gainesville led 11-4 after an 8-0 run. Sam Rayburn made it interesting, but Gainesville finished the set on a 6-0 run. Grayce Ervin scored the winning kill.
Gomulak and Ervin each contributed 10 kills for Gainesville. Matthews said Gomulak and libero Natalie Montoya were her MVPs for this match.
“(Montoya’s) grown so much just in the past couple of games,” Matthews said. “She’s doing her job well. She’s being the libero. She’s getting balls up that she never would have got at the beginning of the season.”
