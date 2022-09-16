Friday night will be Gainesville’s final tune-up before district play, and the Leopards will look to keep improving when they host Denton at Leopard Stadium at 7:30.
Gainesville (0-3) fell 50-30 to Dallas Hillcrest last week but had a promising stretch of play in the second quarter.
Denton (1-2) lost 54-19 to Everman last week. The Broncos are the second-straight Class 5A opponent to visit Gainesville.
Gainesville coach Neil Searcy said the Leopards have spent the week trying to minimize errors.
“(We have) really been focusing on us,” Searcy said. “Trying to get better as a football team and trying to do some things to try to eliminate some of the silly mistakes and silly penalties that we’re making. Really just trying to focus on us so we can try to get better in all three phases of the game.”
Simple mistakes have been holding the Leopards back early this season. A false start penalty here, a bad snap there. Gainesville showed its potential in the second quarter last week by scoring 17-straight points, but these mistakes can kill the momentum.
Searcy said the Leopards have been cutting down on the errors, but the timing of the mistakes has been hurting Gainesville.
“I think some of it is some anxiousness with the false start penalties with our snap count,” Searcy said. “We’ve done some things to try to change up our snap count a little bit to try to help with some of that, so hopefully, with some of the changes we made this week, we’ll see less of those kinds of silly penalties.”
Denton is the largest school Gainesville will face this year, but the Broncos aren’t invincible.
Senior running back Landan Coco Brown is Denton’s star. He is averaging 235 yards per game and 8.2 yards per carry. He has all four of the Bronco’s rushing touchdowns this season. Denton passes the ball more than Gainesville’s previous opponents, but Searcy said containing Coco Brown is Gainesville’s top priority.
“If we’re effective doing that, I think the next thing we have to do, we have to be able to control the passing game,” Searcy said. “But I think first and foremost, our number one thing going into the game, we have to be able to contain him and don’t let him be able to run wild on us. I think the last game he played in, he had over 30 carries for 300 yards. We can’t allow him to do that. If we allow him to do that, it’s going to be a long game.”
Denton’s starting quarterback was injured in the opener, and the passing numbers have dipped since. Denton has size in the trenches, though Searcy said the linemen aren’t quite as big as Hillcrest’s.
With district play beginning soon, finding consistency and avoiding injuries are the most important things for Gainesville to prepare for next week. A big win against a team from down I-35 wouldn’t hurt, either.
