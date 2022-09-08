It is homecoming week in Gainesville, but this Friday’s football game will be a homecoming in more ways than one.
The Leopards began the season with their two longest road trips of the year, but they return home this week to face Dallas Hillcrest at 7:30 p.m.
Not only will this be Gainesville’s first home game of the season, but it will also be GHS alum Neil Searcy’s first game as head coach at Leopard Stadium.
“It’s special,” Searcy said. “All of them are special, but it’ll be first game back at home in a long time. So, it’ll be a special game for me, as well. A win would be more special.”
Gainesville (0-2) showed improvement last week despite falling 36-24 to Vernon.
Hillcrest (1-1) is coming off a 24-0 home win against Irving Ranchview last week. This will be the only regular season game the Panthers play outside of Dallas.
Like Gainesville’s first two opponents, Hillcrest is a run-first team. Running back Jaden Hodge leads the way, and Searcy said stopping him is vital.
“Really shifty running back who can beat you with his feet and also, he can run between the tackles, as well,” Searcy said. “That’s been our Achilles heel the first two weeks is being able to stop the run. Friday night will be no different.”
Hillcrest ran for 217 yards last week, while Gainesville allowed 349 rushing yards to Vernon. But while Vernon runs a wing-T offense, Hillcrest prefers to run out of the shotgun with a single back, similar what Gainesville faced week one.
Searcy said Gainesville still has work to do, but the Leopards were more physical last week and played better overall.
“I thought our running game on offense really picked up,” Searcy said. “Tre Bell, I thought, ran the ball really well from week one to week two, so good to see that pick up. I’ve seen our defense pick up, too. Played better, tackled better. You could tell that we played better from the score of the football game, and Vernon was a very good football team, too.”
This will be the first of three-straight home games for Gainesville. The Leopards host another 5A school, Denton, next week before opening district play against Sanger. After a road trip to Aubrey, Gainesville returns home Oct. 7 to face Farmersville in its fourth home game in five weeks.
With so many home games in a short span, this could be a vital stretch for Gainesville’s season. Searcy said it is important the Leopards keep improving, and back-to-back games against 5A schools to finish non-district should help.
“The competition is going to be pretty steep, but we look forward to the challenge,” Searcy said. “We think that playing teams like Dallas Hillcrest and Denton High the next two weeks is going to help us get ready for our district when we face tough opponents in our district. We’re looking forward to the challenge of playing some really good football teams, and being able to play at home, I think, is an advantage for us.”
