The Gainesville boys’ soccer team began summer league play Wednesday evening at Gainesville Junior High School.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said this is the first year the Leopards are participating in a summer league.
“It’s exciting,” Franco said. “A bunch of the guys are excited. I’m hoping to make it bigger next year with the more recognition and the more word gets out. Hopefully, it can continue to grow into something bigger (for) years to come.”
Summer league games are every Wednesday in June and July, totaling eight weeks of action. The games are casual, played on a shortened field and last roughly an hour, including a halftime break.
Gainesville is fielding three teams of around 12 players each, meaning most of the program is participating.
Franco said participation is voluntary but encouraged.
“I know most of these guys don’t play club soccer and stuff like that, so it’s something for them to do to stay busy, stay active,” Franco said. “We lost a lot of seniors last year, so it’s a good chance for these guys to start jelling and getting to know how to play with each other.”
The coaches serve as referees. They keep it simple and don’t worry about things like offside. They do enough to keep the game flowing while the players have fun. While it is not the most technically sound soccer, Franco said it is a good chance for the players to develop chemistry and learn to work together, especially if the coaches do not give much input during the game.
The Leopards are coming off a 20-4 season which included a district title and reaching the third round of the playoffs. Gainesville is losing 15 seniors from this past year’s team, but Franco said he still feels like the Leopards can have another good season next year.
“Even though we’re losing a lot of players, our program’s always been pretty deep,” Franco said. “Our JV team was pretty good and competed in two varsity tournaments, so I know a bunch of those guys are itching and ready to go and contribute right away.”
