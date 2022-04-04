The Gainesville boys' and girls' soccer teams both wrapped up successful campaigns last week, and plenty of Leopards and Lady Leopards were named to the District 5-4A all-district teams.

GIRLS

MVP

Olivia Vasquez

Goalie of the Year

Daniela Marin

Newcomer of the Year

Isabel Hernandez

Coach of the Year

Danny Franco

First Team

Keila Gonzalez, Ana Rodriguez, Bela Perez, Evelyn Peralta, Natalie Montoya

Second Team

Cici Fernandez, Angelina Arenas, Grayce Ervin

Honorable Mention

Jasmyn Jackson

BOYS

Offensive MVP

Gabriel Nevarez

Newcomer of the Year

Diego Valdez Belmares

First Team

Hugo Gonzalez, Hector Lozano, Carlos Meza, Miguel Arriaga

Second Team

Angel Galvez, Jovanie Zuniga, Javier Fraire

Honorable Mention

Lizandro Rodriguez, Baulio Guerrero, Noe Martinez

