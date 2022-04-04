The Gainesville boys' and girls' soccer teams both wrapped up successful campaigns last week, and plenty of Leopards and Lady Leopards were named to the District 5-4A all-district teams.
GIRLS
MVP
Olivia Vasquez
Goalie of the Year
Daniela Marin
Newcomer of the Year
Isabel Hernandez
Coach of the Year
Danny Franco
First Team
Keila Gonzalez, Ana Rodriguez, Bela Perez, Evelyn Peralta, Natalie Montoya
Second Team
Cici Fernandez, Angelina Arenas, Grayce Ervin
Honorable Mention
Jasmyn Jackson
BOYS
Offensive MVP
Gabriel Nevarez
Newcomer of the Year
Diego Valdez Belmares
First Team
Hugo Gonzalez, Hector Lozano, Carlos Meza, Miguel Arriaga
Second Team
Angel Galvez, Jovanie Zuniga, Javier Fraire
Honorable Mention
Lizandro Rodriguez, Baulio Guerrero, Noe Martinez
