Gainesville sophomore Javaun Hendricks tipping a pass to himself for an interception was one of the many great defensive plays the Leopards used to secure victory Friday night.
The Gainesville football team defeated Farmersville 20-7 at Leopard Stadium, earning its second-straight home win.
Gainesville (2-5 overall, 2-1 District 5-4A Division II) finished the night tied for second with Van Alstyne and a half-game ahead of next week’s opponent, Bridgeport.
Farmersville (2-4, 0-2) never led as the Leopard defense kept the Farmers’ run game in check.
Gainesville senior Tre Bell said the Leopards applied what they practiced.
“We just worked hard,” Bell said. “Played together as a team… Our defense played phenomenal.”
Whenever Gainesville needed a play, the defense made it. Farmersville received the opening kickoff but had to punt after a net loss of a yard. The Leopards forced three punts, stopped the Farmers on fourth down four times and took the ball away twice.
The Farmers punted without a first down on their first two drives but reached Gainesville territory on their third. The Leopards forced an incomplete pass on fourth down from their 34-yard line.
In the final few minutes of the first half, the Farmers broke off two big runs to begin a drive, reaching the Gainesville 20. They got as close as the 4-yard line, but a tackle for loss pushed them back before Hendricks made a great play on fourth down to intercept a pass and keep the first-half shutout intact.
Farmersville reached the Leopards’ 3-yard line on their first drive of the second half. Gainesville stuffed three-straight runs, pushing the Farmers back two yards. Farmersville tried a trick play on fourth down, but a bad snap led to an incomplete pass.
Farmersville finally scored with 8:14 remaining on a 5-yard run from Jeralin Craddock to cut Gainesville’s lead to 20-7, but the Leopards held firm from there.
Gainesville coach Neil Searcy said the defense won the game.
“They were flying around to the football and really played with a lot of energy,” Searcy said. “That’s all we ask from them every day, and we got that from them.”
Thanks to its defense, Gainesville began its first drive of the game from the Farmersville 28. The Leopards had to settle for a 41-yard field goal, but senior Hector Lozano put it through flawlessly, putting Gainesville in front 3-0. The Leopards led the rest of the night. Gainesville added to its lead before halftime on a 16-yard pass from Cade Searcy to D.J. Massey.
Gainesville had some offensive missteps in the first half, but the Leopards started the second half well. Sophomore running back Braylon Purvey scored Gainesville’s second touchdown on a 5-yard run on the Leopards’ first drive of the half. Lozano added a 26-yard field goal on the next possession.
Searcy said it was good to see the offense start the second half well.
“I challenged the offense at halftime to come out and play with a little more energy, play better in the second half,” Searcy said. “They did that. Just proud of the whole football team on getting a win tonight and being 2-1 in district.”
