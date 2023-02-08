Gainesville played well at home Tuesday against a ranked opponent, but a slump in the fourth quarter halted thoughts of an upset.
The Leopard basketball team fell 48-38 in its final home game of the season to Wichita Falls Hirschi.
Gainesville (19-11 overall, 3-4 District 7-4A) started the fourth quarter with a 3-point shot by freshman Bugg Kemp, cutting the Huskies’ lead to 32-28.
No. 25 Hirschi (14-12, 6-0) responded with a 12-0 run to ensure it remained perfect in district play.
The run caused Gainesville coach Jeffery Wolf to call timeout with 1:47 remaining. He said he reminded his players to keep fighting until the end.
“They battled the whole game,” Wolf said. “That was the goal, that we wanted to make sure that we came, and we battled. That was the mindset from the jump. Whatever happens on the scoreboard, we gotta battle. We’re playing a playoff team tonight. If we want to win a playoff game, we gotta be able to battle against other playoff teams, and they took the challenge.”
Gainesville trailed 44-28 during the timeout but finished strong. Kemp nailed another 3-pointer. In the final minute of the game, sophomore Max Neelley hit a 3-pointer and a long 2-point shot, but there wasn’t enough time to recover from the Hirschi run.
Despite the result, Wolf said the Leopards can take confidence from hanging with a team which reached the state tournament last season.
“We were right there with them,” Wolf said. “I felt like if we could have made a few more shots, probably would have won the game. But I have to also give credit to Hirschi to hold us to low scoring, as well.”
The first half was a tight affair. Hirschi led 19-14 at halftime but started the second half with a 6-0 run. Gainesville junior London Daniels broke the run with a pair of shots. Later in the third, junior Cade Searcy nailed a 3-pointer to cut Hirschi’s lead to 30-25. If not for the fourth-quarter run, Gainesville may have had a chance for a signature win.
Hirschi won the first meeting of these teams 71-36. Wolf said the Leopards made some defensive adjustments for this rematch.
“We had a different game plan,” Wolf said. “We did a lot better at boxing them out. We were trying to take away the drives and force them to shoot and dare them to beat us by shooting.
Gainesville junior Yonas Franklin led the Leopards with 10 points. Kemp followed with 6.
Three days before this game, the Leopards defeated Wichita Falls at home to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2014. Wolf said he felt relieved to secure a postseason trip.
“It’s also a compliment to all the hard work that the young men have done over the past five years,” Wolf said. “Even a few of the guys that have graduated, as well. They played a part in it, as well. There’s been a lot of work that’s taken place over the past five years since I’ve been here to come to this moment, to make the playoffs.”
