BRIDGEPORT – Gainesville clinched its first girls’ soccer district championship with a dramatic road win Friday night.
The Lady Leopards defeated Bridgeport 1-0 at Bull Memorial Stadium with a goal in the final minutes.
Gainesville (10-3 overall, 7-0 District 5-4A) played its first girls’ soccer game in 2009, and years of building the program have now been rewarded with a district title.
Bridgeport (4-12-2) won the title last year but have had a tough season this year.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said this is the first trophy of many.
“I’m just happy for the girls,” Franco said. “The senior girls I’ve known since seventh grade… It just shows all their hard work for the last five years, and the success that they’ve been able to bring to the program and been able to put us back to where I feel like we belong, and where we should stay. I’m just overall happy, all the hard work the girls have gone though and effort they’ve put in.”
With 5:51 remaining, Jasmine Jackson received a pass from Angelina Arenas in the Bridgeport penalty box. Jackson fired the ball past the goalkeeper, putting Gainesville in front after 74 minutes of hard work.
Jackson said she was proud to be able to score the winning goal to help the Lady Leopards lift the district trophy.
“It feels really good,” Jackson said. “Feels like I accomplished a goal that I’ve been eating myself alive about all season.”
With second place Burkburnett sitting at 3-2 entering the night, the undefeated Lady Leopards didn’t necessarily need to win. A draw would have been enough to clinch the district title since they would have had no losses with one game to play.
Franco said he has been pushing his players to not only win the title, but to win every game.
“We just wanted to keep the momentum going,” Franco said. “It was important to get that victory… I think if we would have tied the game, regardless of if we would have won (the district), that would have took the wind out of us. I don’t think anybody would have been happy.”
Both teams generated scoring opportunities throughout the night, but neither could take advantage until Jackson’s goal. Gainesville forced 10 saves from the Bridgeport goalkeeper.
Early in the second, two Gainesville attackers got behind the defense, but the shot went wide. Later, the Bridgeport keeper got to the ball first in a couple of dangerous situations.
Bridgeport had its chances, too. The Sissies were unable to collect a loose ball in the box in the second half which could have given them a great chance to score. About 8 minutes later, Bridgeport got behind the goalkeeper and had a look at an empty net, but the shot missed to the right.
In the end, Bridgeport directed three shots on target, all in the first half.
Gainesville has one more regular season game to play with the playoffs to follow. Although first place is secured, Jackson said the Lady Leopards still need to win their last game as they prepare for the postseason.
“It’s very important,” Jackson said. “Now, it’s time to go to work.”
