One Cooke County athlete has jumped plenty of hurdles over the past several years, but she jumped one of her biggest this week.
Valley View senior Rylee Gattenby signed Wednesday afternoon to run track at Midwestern State in Wichita Falls.
Gattenby said running in college has been her dream since seventh grade.
“Since the day I jumped a hurdle, I’ve wanted to do this,” Gattenby said. “There’s never been another sport I wanted to do.”
Gattenby competes in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles for the Lady Eagles, along with the occasional relay. One of her coaches, Ivan Martinez, said she is asking to run the 400-meter and 4x4 relay.
“It just shows the kind of character she has,” Martinez said. “As far as an athlete doing everything she can to be a part of the team and help the team in any way she can.”
MSU is an NCAA Division II school. The Mustangs compete in the Lone Star Conference with schools from Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Gattenby said she chose MSU because it felt like home.
“It was the community, everything around it,” Gattenby said. “How everything was set up there, the classrooms. It’s not a big campus, but it’s not a tiny campus. Just everything about it made it home.”
Valley View girls’ track coach Haley Dennard said she thinks MSU will be a good fit for Gattenby, and the Lone Star Conference will provide the right level of competition.
Dennard said she is proud of Gattenby.
“Rylee is definitely a hard worker,” Dennard said. “She’s put in the time these past few years, so I’m excited to see her success as she goes through to Midwestern.”
Gattenby signed her national letter of intent in the Valley View gym surrounded by family, friends, coaches and teammates, with many people wearing MSU shirts or hoodies. She said it meant the world to have everyone there supporting her as she signed.
“Everyone here to support me, this is life changing,” Gattenby said. “It’s a dream come true.”
