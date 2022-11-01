Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety. THE ROSENBERG POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR LEYLANI ORDONEZ, HISPANIC, FEMALE, 1 YEARS OLD, 2 FEET, 0 INCHES, 25 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING A RED ONESIE WITH WORD WHATABURGER. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR ALEXANDER BARRIOS ORDONEZ, 24 YEARS OLD, HISPANIC, MALE, 5 FEET, 7 INCHES, 178 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES AND LAST SEEN WEARING A DARK NAVY SHIRT, BLUE WINDBREAKER, AND TAN PANTS IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A GREEN, 2004, FORD, F450 BEARING TX LICENSE PLATE NUMBER T 2 1 6 0 J. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST SEEN IN ROSENBERG, TEXAS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE ROSENBERG POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9 7 9, 2 5 3, 8 0 3 9. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS ROSENBERG POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 8 3 2, 5 3 5, 7 8 4 7.