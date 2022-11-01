DENTON – Two great crowds filled the gym Tuesday night at Denton Ryan High School as two teams in different stages of program building met to open the playoffs.
The Gainesville volleyball team played its first playoff match in nine years, but the defending state champions were too much as Decatur won 25-6, 25-9, 25-12.
Gainesville (6-35) last made the playoffs in 2013. First year coach Morgan Matthews got the Lady Leopards back to the postseason with a fourth-place finish in district play.
Although the playoff run was short, an emotional Matthews said she is proud of her girls for getting to this point.
“I’ve cried four times today,” Matthews said. “It means so much to me. During the national anthem, I cried. It’s awesome.”
Decatur (25-18) won the Class 4A state title last year against Celina. The Lady Eagles move on to the area round to face San Angelo Lake View.
Gainesville coach Morgan Matthews said she had faith in her players, but she knew Decatur would be tough to beat.
“We were a little scared coming right out,” Matthews said. “But I think the second and third game, we really stepped it up. Our block stepped it up. Defense stepped it up. I think it was just a really good outcome for our girls.”
Decatur showed its talent throughout the night, but the Lady Leopards never gave up. Each set, Gainesville scored more points than the last. In the third, Sydney Giles scored two kills, and Averie Rodriguez had one.
Matthews said Gainesville improved as the match progressed.
“In the second set and the beginning of the third set, our Grace Terrell, her blocks were just amazing,” Matthews said. “She had like five blocks in a row, had some digs back there. It was good.”
Gainesville brought a fan bus to the match, and the Leopard faithful were in full voice all night. No matter the score, the fans got fired up for every point, and the energy was contagious. Fans and players alike got fired up when Rodriguez and Giles scored kills in the third.
Oftentimes, a playoff loss leads to a solemn atmosphere in the back. Although there were a few tears, smiles covered Gainesville faces as the Lady Leopards soaked in the experience.
Matthews said as much as the Lady Leopards wanted to win, just getting this experience meant a lot.
“We got to eat at Olive Garden today,” Matthews said. “The girls were so pumped about that. I think they asked me, ‘If we win this game, do we get to do this again?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, we get to eat every time. You get goodie bags every time.’ The experience was amazing.”
With just one senior on the roster, Gainesville should have a much more experienced team next season.
