CELINA – Gainesville faced some of its toughest opposition yet this weekend in Celina.
The Leopard soccer team participated in the Bobcat Invitational from Thursday through Saturday, finishing 1-1-1 in its second tournament of the season.
Gainesville (6-1-2) beat Aubrey, lost to Frisco Memorial and drew with Lake Dallas. Coach Danny Franco said the Leopards have had a positive start to this season.
“We lost a lot of seniors last year, and a lot of people thought it would be a rebuilding year for us,” Franco said. “But these guys, they know each other. They’ve been playing with each other since junior high and before, so that’s the one thing that we have going for us is that chemistry and that togetherness.”
The Leopards began the weekend Thursday with a 2-0 win against Aubrey. Hector Lozano scored from the penalty spot in the first half. Levi Castellanos scored in the second half by deflecting a shot into the net off the back post.
This was Gainesville’s fourth-straight shutout win dating back to the Sulphur Springs tournament. Lozano leads the defense as a four-year starter at goalkeeper. Although the streak didn’t continue against Class 5A competition in the next two games, Franco said his trust in his defense shapes the way Gainesville plays this season.
“I’ve told the team a lot of times that I want us to play with risk, because I know behind us, defensively and in goal, I know they’re going to have our back,” Franco said. “My whole back line is seniors, plus the goalie, so it just comes down to that … leadership and that awareness and experience those guys have back there. It’s been key for us so far.”
Gainesville suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling 4-1 to Frisco Memorial. The Warriors ended the shutout streak in the ninth minute and doubled their lead around four minutes later.
Memorial made it 3-0 in the second half after tapping in a loose ball following a free kick. The Leopards didn’t give in, taking the kickoff and charging right for the Memorial goal.
Cesar De La Rosa fired a shot which the goalkeeper saved, but Diego Valdez was in perfect position to clean up the rebound and get Gainesville on the scoreboard around a minute after conceding.
Franco said even when the Leopards struggle, they always show they can fight to the end.
“I felt like even in the first half, we had chances,” Franco said. “I told them, ‘We’re going to get one. We just gotta be positive, and we gotta fight.’ That’s the one thing I know we’re always going to do. We’re going to put up a fight.”
Gainesville didn’t direct any more shots on target, and Memorial made it 4-1 with 7:16 to play.
The Leopards closed the weekend with an early morning kickoff Saturday and played Lake Dallas to a 2-2 draw. Gainesville found itself trailing two separate times, but Braulio Guerrero scored an equalizer both times, once in each half. Neither team found a winner in their final game of the tournament.
