A late push wasn’t enough Friday night for the Gainesville boys’ basketball team.
The Leopards dropped a district home game 68-56 to Burkburnett to finish the first half of district play.
Gainesville (18-9 overall, 2-2 District 7-4A) trailed most of the game. Burkburnett led 56-42 with 6:26 to play when some pushing back-and-forth resulted in technical fouls for a player from each team. The Leopards followed this incident with their best stretch of the game.
Leopard freshman Bugg Kemp and Burkburnett senior Cohen Jones each hit a shot before Gainesville sophomore Max Neelley drew a foul while scoring and converted the 3-point play. Jones scored again, but the Leopards hit some free throws before junior London Daniels nailed a 3-pointer.
Timeout was called after this shot with 2:09 left on the clock. A 12-4 run had the deficit down to 60-53, the first time Gainesville had been within single digits during the second half.
Gainesville coach Jeffery Wolf said the Leopards never quit.
“They kept on fighting the whole game,” Wolf said. “So, I was proud of them on that end.”
The comeback did not go any further. The Bulldogs came out of the timeout and used an 8-3 run to close out a road win. Neelley hit a 3-pointer in the final minutes, but turnovers doomed the Leopards.
Burkburnett often employed a full-court press. At times, Gainesville was able to beat it without too much trouble. At other times, the Bulldogs forced turnovers and pushed the ball in transition. Gainesville sometimes tried long passes down or across the court. Burkburnett often read the passes perfectly to cut in front and intercept.
Wolf said the Leopards’ press break was “average.”
“There was times that it was fine,” Wolf said. “I felt like it was more what we were doing, how we were handling it, because it didn’t really change. There were different times in the game that we were fine, and then other times that we kind of rushed a little bit.”
The Leopards briefly led in the first quarter. Burkburnett scored the first 4 points, but back-to-back shots by Gainesville junior Yonas Franklin and a shot by Neelley put the Leopards ahead 6-4. The Bulldogs responded with a 3-pointer and led the rest of the night. They led 17-12 after the first and 34-24 at halftime.
Franklin led the Leopards with 24 points. Neelley had 12. Burkburnett freshman Ayden White scored a game-high 19 points, followed by freshman Robert Ingram with 17.
Wolf said Franklin always plays hard.
“Scrappy around the basket, putting the ball in the net,” Wolf said. “He’s a hustle player. Leaves it all on the line on the court.”
Halfway through district play, Gainesville sits in third place. Wins against Sanger and Wichita Falls have the Leopards in a playoff spot as they seek their first postseason appearance since 2014.
Wolf said he was somewhat pleased with the first half of district.
“We just gotta keep on fighting, keep on grinding,” Wolf said. “Keep on being ready for the next team we’re playing. Next game up is the most important game.”
