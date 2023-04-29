Gainesville’s first playoff series in six years didn’t go the Lady Leopards’ way, but a team littered with young players hopes it provided valuable experience for the future.
The Gainesville softball team fell to Krum in two games in the bi-district round, losing 19-3 at home Friday and 23-0 Saturday in Krum.
After game one, Gainesville (7-18) coach Gary Mayfield said his team played great despite the result.
“They competed, which, that’s all you can ask for, is for them to compete,” Mayfield said. “They didn’t act nervous. They didn’t act scared. They came out and played, and I’m super proud of them.”
Friday’s game in Gainesville was standing room only. The Krum (23-7-1) fanbase showed up in droves armed with water jugs they turned into noisemakers, demonstrating the level of passion to be expected from fans following a perennially successful program. This is the type of program any school such as Gainesville dreams of having some day.
The last time Gainesville made the playoffs was 2017, the year Krum won its state championship. The Lady Leopards would be forgiven if they were intimidated by the Lady Cats, but that didn’t appear to be the case Friday afternoon. Krum’s lead off hitter flew out to centerfielder Mary Gomulak, and the cheers from the Gainesville players and fans proved their excitement.
The Lady Cats led 5-0 after the first inning, but Gainesville didn’t seem too rattled. Gainesville pitcher Breanna Barrientos held Krum to two runs in the second and one unearned run in the third before holding Krum scoreless in the fourth.
Mayfield said he is proud of how his players responded to the early 5-0 deficit.
“They didn’t just roll over and say, ‘We’re done,’” Mayfield said. “It could have been over in three innings. It could have been over in four innings, but we played. We competed. We didn’t let that first inning get to us.”
Gainesville ended the shutout in the bottom of the fourth when Savannah Roessler hit a missile to the Krum first baseman, who couldn’t handle the line drive. Although she recovered to step on first before Roessler reached the bag, the drop allowed Kennedy Dodson to score from third. Dodson and Addyson Pickett went on drive in a pair of runs in the fifth, making it 11-3. Dodson finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs.
Krum finally pulled away by scoring eight runs in the sixth inning and carried that momentum into game two, needing just three innings to advance to the second round. Pickett had Gainesville’s only hit in the second game.
Gainesville’s trip to the playoffs may have been short, but the Lady Leopards have freshmen and sophomores starting all over the field. Mayfield said this experience will help Gainesville build in seasons to come.
“We’re young in key positions,” Mayfield said. “Which is important, because we can build around that, which is what I like. I’ve got a foundation that we can build around. That’s what helps. It means a lot to get to the playoffs… Just having the experience helps.”
Krum will face Brownwood in the area round.
