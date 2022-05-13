Two Gainesville soccer players signed with four-year schools to continue their playing careers Thursday and Friday.
Gabriel Nevarez signed Thursday with UT Permian Basin for men’s soccer, and Evelyn Peralta signed Friday with Paul Quin College for women’s soccer. Both signings took place in the GHS gym.
Gainesville soccer coach Danny Franco said having a player from both teams signing in back-to-back days can be motivation for the other players to see what they could achieve.
“It just speaks volumes of the talent we have in this program on both sides,” Franco said. “I always tell the kids soccer can be an outlet to get out of here and further their education and do something with their life. If anything, I just want it to be a steppingstone for the (others) to know and realize that opportunity is always going to be there.”
Nevarez was named a Class 4A second team all-state forward by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASC) as well as District 5-4A offensive MVP this past season. He scored 63 goals the past three years, including 30 as a senior. As a junior, he helped lead the Leopards to a district championship and third-round playoff appearance.
Franco said Nevarez worked hard to earn this opportunity.
“He’s always busting his butt in the classroom and on the field,” Franco said. “I think he’s going to go on and do big things there, and hopefully, he can just keep playing and going after that. I think he has a good chance, and he has the talent to do it.”
UTPB is an NCAA Division II school in Odessa. The Falcons play in the Lone Star Conference.
Nevarez said he will have to get used to living so far from home, but he is nonetheless excited to play at UTPB.
“It has a good relationship with the coach, and it has a really good facility,” Nevarez said. “I’m just really excited to see it.”
Peralta was named first team all-district this past season. She overcame an ACL injury to help lead the Lady Leopards to their first-ever district championship. She will also be the first in her family to attend college.
Franco said Peralta will have a chance to showcase her talents at Paul Quinn as she finishes recovering from her injury.
“I think it’s going to be a good opportunity for her to go in and play right away hopefully, and earn those minutes,” Franco said. “Even Evelyn right now, she’s not 100 percent yet, because she joined at the end of January. I’m hoping, and I’m positive that by the time she gets to Paul Quinn, she’ll be 100 percent fit, and we’ll be able to see her at her full potential because of that ACL injury she had last year.”
Paul Quinn is a private NAIA college in Dallas. The Tigers play in the Red River Athletic Conference.
Peralta said it will be good to have her family be able to attend her games since she isn’t going far.
“I wanted to stay really close to home,” Peralta said. “It’s only an hour away… I’m pretty sure I’m going to get homesick. (I’m) super close to my family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.