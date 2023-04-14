Three local track and field teams won district championships this week.
The Gainesville boys won their first district title in 20 years in District 7-4A, while the Muenster boys and Lindsay girls claimed the District 13-2A titles.
The top four finishers in each varsity event qualify for the area track and field meets. Gainesville’s area qualifiers will compete in Springtown on April 19. Local 2A qualifiers will compete the same day in Tioga, while 3A qualifiers will compete April 20 in Ponder.
District 7-4A
SANGER – The Gainesville boys won the District 7-4A championship Tuesday and Wednesday in Sanger.
The Leopards finished with 164 points, beating out Wichita Falls Hirschi’s 152. Sanger finished third with 148, followed by Burkburnett with 76 and Wichita Falls with 60.
The Leopards claimed first place in six events. Ja’vaun Hendricks won district titles in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, while Jesse Luna won the 300-meter hurdles title. Yonas Franklin won the long jump, and Jerry Elmore took first in shot put. Finally, Luna teamed with Jackson Otts, Trevon Bell and Saul Govea to win the 4x4000-meter relay.
The Lady Leopards finished fourth with 83 points, though they did not compete in any field events. Sanger ran away with the district title with 210 points, well ahead of Wichita Falls’s 126. Hirschi took third with 90 points, and Burkburnett finished fifth with 65.
The Lady Leopards did well in the handful of events in which they competed. Aneesa White won district titles in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, while Desiree Sheffield finished first in the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes. Chloe Tatum won the 100-meter dash. White, Sheffield, Tatum and Shelia White won the 4x400-meter relay, the only relay in which the girls competed.
Gainesville boys’ qualifiers
Ja’vaun Hendricks – 100m dash, first (11.24)
Ja’vaun Hendricks – 200m dash, first (22.50)
Saul Govea – 400m dash, third (53.44)
Saul Govea – 800m run, third (2:08.49)
Oscar Ramirez – 1600m run, third (4:56.69)
Oscar Ramirez – 3200m run, fourth (11:02.85)
Mathias White – 110m hurdles, second (17.01)
Mathias White – 300m hurdles, fourth (44.99)
Jesse Luna – 110m hurdles, third (17.33)
Jesse Luna – 300m hurdles, first (41.96)
Jackson Otts – 110m hurdles, fourth (18.73)
Michael Henry, Ja’vaun Hendricks, Trevon Bell, Cade Searcy – 4x100m relay, second (43.31)
Jackson Otts, Jesse Luna, Trevon Bell, Saul Govea – 4x400m relay, first (3:36.63)
Preston Searcy – long jump, second (20-0.75)
Yonas Franklin – long jump, first (20-4.75)
Yonas Franklin – triple jump, second (40-10.50)
Ladanian White – triple jump, fourth (39-10.50)
Jerry Elmore – shot put, first (39-6)
Gainesville girls’ qualifiers
Chloe Tatum – 100m dash, first (13.14)
Chloe Tatum – 400m dash, second (1:02.41)
Desiree Sheffield – 200m dash, first (27.30)
Desiree Sheffield – 400m dash, first (1:00.99)
Aneesa White – 100m hurdles, first (15.92)
Aneesa White – 300m hurdles, first (46.23)
Chloe Tatum, Desiree Sheffield, Sheila White, Aneesa White – 4x400m relay, first (4:09.01)
District 10-3A
PONDER – Whitesboro finished third as a team for both varsity boys and girls in the District 10-3A track and field championships Wednesday and Thursday in Ponder.
Pilot Point won the girls’ title with 137 points. Paradise took second with 108, followed by Whitesboro with 101 and S&S with 87. Ponder finished fifth with 64, followed by Callisburg (60), Boyd (59) and Valley View (2).
Paradise won the boys’ championship with 164 points. Pilot Point finished second with 103, and Whitesboro came third with 92. Boyd and Ponder tied for fourth with 88 points each. Callisburg (42) and Valley View (40) rounded out the field.
Five Whitesboro athletes won district titles. Jace Sanders won the boys’ triple jump, while Jacob Castillo won the boys’ shot put. Zalenka Brannan won the girls’ pole vault, Isabel Gabbert won the girls’ high jump, and Olivia Hildebrand won the girls’ discus.
Whitesboro boys’ qualifiers
Karter Sluder – 200m dash, third (22.43)
Kaisei Coppinger, Gavin Brown, Sterling Gartin, Maxx Parker – 4x100m relay, third (44.68)
Karter Sluder, Maxx Parker, Brett Donaldson, Sterling Gartin – 4x200m relay, fourth (1:32.72)
Brett Donaldson, Jace Sanders, Karter Sluder, Reese Huhnke – 4x400m relay, second (3:32.40)
Sterling Gartin – 300m hurdles, third (42.66)
Jace Sanders – long jump, fourth (20-6)
Jace Sanders – triple jump, first (42-10)
Mac Harper – high jump, second (5-10)
Zander Brannan – pole vault, third (10-6)
Jacob Castillo – shot put, first (38-10.25)
Whitesboro girls’ qualifiers
A’niyah Shaw – 100m dash, fourth (13.11)
Zalenka Brannan – 800m run, second (2:27.15)
Aubrey Beam – 1600m run, third (5:36.09)
Aubrey Beam – 3200m run, fourth (12:21.00)
Isabel Gabbert, Shelby Riddle, Za’niyah Shaw, A’niyah Shaw – 4x100m relay, fourth (52.35)
Zalenka Brannan, Addisen McBride, Maci Graves, Brylee Weddle – 4x400m relay, fourth (4:16.84)
Chloe Reid – 100m hurdles, third (17.34)
A’niyah Shaw – long jump, second (16-8)
Isabel Gabbert – high jump, first (5-10)
Zalenka Brannan – pole vault, first (9-0)
Siena Bensley – shot put, second (27-5.5)
Olivia Hildebrand – discus, first (138-8)
Callisburg boys’ qualifiers
Colton Simpson – 100m dash, fourth (11.22)
Cody Cameron – 1600m run, third (4:45.54)
Cody Cameron – 3200m run, third (10:40.00)
AJ Cowger, Carson Brandon, Colton Simpson, Gabe Zinski – 4x100m relay, fourth (45.02)
Tripp Hazel – pole vault, fourth (10-0)
Callisburg girls’ qualifiers
Emma Buckaloo – 400m dash, third (1:01.58)
Tehya Lang – 1600m run, second (5:33.74)
Tehya Lang – 3200m run, third (12:16.00)
Berkleigh Preston, Kiley Dougherty, Emma Buckaloo, Mia Oliveira – 4x200m relay, fourth (1:52.12)
Berkleigh Preston, Emma Buckaloo, Kiley Dougherty, Mia Oliveira – 4x400m relay, third (4:14.91)
Kiley Dougherty – triple jump, third (33-8)
Laura Hernandez – high jump, third (4-10)
Mia Oliveira – pole vault, fourth (6-3)
Valley View boys’ qualifiers
Jordan Davis – 1600m run, fourth (4:47.89)
Jordan Davis – 3200m run, fourth (10:42.00)
Wyatt Huber – triple jump, second (42-0.5)
Wyatt Isbell – shot put, second (38-9.75)
Tyson Price – shot put, third (38-8.75)
District 13-2A
AVORD – The Muenster boys and Lindsay girls won the District 13-2A track and field championships Wednesday in Alvord.
The Muenster boys took first place with 122 points. The Lindsay and Tioga boys tied for second with 107, followed by Collinsville with 99. Era (79), Alvord (60), and Chico (43) rounded out the field.
The Lindsay girls finished first with 161 points. Tioga claimed second with 117, edging out Muenster’s 113. Era finished fourth with 100 points, followed by Alvord (67), Collinsville (31) and Chico (26).
The Lady Knights won district titles in seven events. Kyla Metzler finished first in the long jump, triple jump and 100-meter hurdles. The Lindsay boys won two events.
Muenster won three boys’ events and three girls’ events. Emma Walterscheid won the girls’ 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs, and Muenster won both the boys’ and girls’ pole vaults.
The Collinsville boys won four events, including all three relays. The Era girls won four events, while the boys won two.
Lindsay girls’ qualifiers
Molly Dieter – 100m dash, fourth (13.79)
Molly Dieter – 200m dash, fourth (28.73)
Abby Brennan – 400m dash, first (1:06.26)
Mary Doughty – 800m run, first (2:31.51)
Katelyn Fuhrmann – 800m run, third (2:38.04)
Autumn Hedrick – 3200m run, fourth (13:37.51)
Mary Colwell, Molly Dieter, Madeline Neu, Kyla Metzler – 4x200m relay, second (1:49.57)
Mary Colwell, Mary Doughty, Madeline Neu, Kyla Metzler – 4x400m relay, first (4:13.79)
Kyla Metzler – 100m hurdles, first (17.12)
Mary Colwell – long jump, third (16-0.50)
Kyla Metzler – long jump, first (18-0)
Kyla Metzler – triple jump, first (35-2.50)
Emily Metzler – triple jump, second (33-10.75)
Emily Metzler – high jump, third (4-10)
Mia Hunt – high jump, second (4-11)
Maya Dulock – pole vault, second (7-9)
Campbell Corcoran – discus, first (125-8)
Lindsay boys’ qualifiers
Dawson Foster – 100m dash, first (11.69)
Coltan Hanks – 100m dash, fourth (11.95)
Logan Noggler – 400m dash, first (52.39)
Nate Klement – 800m run, second (2:13.25)
Coltan Hanks, Logan Noggler, Kane Wolf, Dawson Foster – 4x100m relay, second (44.36)
Dawson Foster, Nick Wolf, Nate Klement, Logan Noggler – 4x400m relay, second (3:31.73)
Lane Foster – 300m hurdles, third (44.40)
Hayden Ellender – long jump, fourth (19-5)
Henry Swarner – triple jump, fourth (40-4.75)
Wyatt Tackett – discus, third (132-4)
Corey Metzler – discus, fourth (130-3)
Kyler Henegar – shot put, second (44-7)
Muenster girls’ qualifiers
Emma Krebs – 800m run, second (2:35.84)
Emma Krebs – 1600m run, fourth (5:50.34)
Emma Walterscheid – 1600m run, first (5:38.69)
Emma Walterscheid – 3200m run, first (11:57.78)
Macy Bayer – 1600m run, third (5:43.28)
Macy Bayer – 3200m run, third (12:35.85)
Raegan Wolf, Allie Stoffels, Anna Kay Hennigan, Emma Deckard – 4x100m relay, fourth (52.76)
Whitley Klement, Macy Bayer, Emma Krebs, Brooklyn Duncan – 4x400m relay, second (4:20.03
Emma Deckard – 300m hurdles, second (49.58)
Whitley Klement – triple jump, fourth (32-2.50)
Gabby Fleitman – high jump, fourth (4-6)
Maddie Fisher – pole vault, first (7-9)
Ali Fleitman – pole vault, fourth (6-6)
Anna Kay Hennigan – discus, third (102-7)
Muenster boys’ qualifiers
JD Smith – 200m dash, fourth (24.29)
Hayden Fleitman – 800m run, third (2:13.92)
Reese Hightower, Parker Hartman, Brody Coffey, Colton Deckard – 4x100m relay, third (45.20)
Colton Deckard, Parker Hartman, Sean Sicking, JD Smith – 4x200m relay, third (1:34.47)
Brody Coffey, Mason Mills, Connor Silmon, Parker Hartman – 4x400m relay, fourth (3:42.33)
Dawson Voth – 110m hurdles, second (16.55)
Dawson Voth – 300m hurdles, first (42.86)
Casen Carney – 300m hurdles, second (44.06)
Caden Klement – 300m hurdles, fourth (44.66)
Colton Deckard – long jump, first (21-4.50)
Garrett Hess – high jump, fourth (5-8)
Parker Hartman – pole vault, first (10-3)
Braedan Hacker – pole vault, second (9-3)
Landon Hacker – pole vault, fourth (8-0)
Era girls’ qualifiers
Cheyenne Lange – 100m dash, third (13.77)
Akenzi Weaver – 200m dash, first (26.79)
Mariana Romero – 800m run, fourth (2:45.77)
Cheyenne Lange, Elayna Freeman, Kaden Weatherly, Akenzi Weaver – 4x100m relay, second (51.63)
Kaden Weatherly, Elayna Freeman, Cheyenne Lange, Akenzi Weaver – 4x200m relay, first (1:48.12)
Whitney Newton, Trinity Phillips, Mariana Romero, Skye Clinton – 4x400m relay, fourth (4:37.47)
Whitney Newton – 100m hurdles, third (18.05)
Kaden Weatherly – 300m hurdles, first (47.47)
Skye Clinton – 300m hurdles, fourth (52.36)
Akenzi Weaver – long jump, fourth (15-6)
Whitney Newton – high jump, first (5-0)
Era boys’ qualifiers
Braydon Bookhout – 200m dash, second (23.99)
Hagen Reed – 400m dash, fourth (54.73)
Cash Thorson – 800m run, fourth (2:13.94)
Broc Paschal – 1600m run, fourth (5:14.77)
Broc Pashcal – 3200m run, fourth (11:15.64)
Canyon Savell – 3200m run, first (10:34.15)
Braydon Bookhout, Hagen Reed, Hunter Jarvis, Kameron King – 4x200m relay, fourth (1:35.54)
Beaudy Kuykendall – 110m hurdles, third (17.09)
Rowdy Kuykendall – 110m hurdles, fourth (17.47)
Jett Tuggle – triple jump, third (41-2.25)
Weston Griffin – high jump, first (6-7)
Collinsville girls’ qualifiers
Reese Patterson – 100m hurdles, fourth (18.44)
Addisyn McDonnell – discus, second (107-1)
Addisyn McDonnell – shot put, third (32-4)
Collinsville boys’ qualifiers
Connor Ragsdale – 200m dash, first (23.27)
Cash Morgan – 400m dash, second (54.00)
Colin Barnes, Carter Scott, Logan Jenkins, Rylan Newman – 4x100m relay, first (43.96)
Logan Jenkins, Connor Ragsdale, Carter Scott, Rylan Newman – 4x200m relay, first (1:31.38)
Carter Scott, Colin Barnes, Cash Morgan, Rylan Newman – 4x400m relay, first (3:28.88)
Carter Scott – long jump, second (21-0.50)
Nick Cox – shot put, third (41-1)
Russell Carney – shot put, fourth (40-9)
