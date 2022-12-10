Era and two other area girls’ teams won two of three games at its annual basketball tournament this weekend.
Era, Valley View, Sacred Heart and Collinsville were in the field, joined by Slidell, Burkburnett, Howe and Boyd.
Era (9-7) went 2-1 on its home court. The Lady Hornets opened the weekend with a 40-30 win against Sacred Heart before falling 40-28 to Howe in the semifinals. Era finished the tournament by defeating Valley View 49-39, its second win against the Lady Eagles this season.
Era coach Don Neu said he loves hosting this tournament each year.
“It’s fun,” Neu said. “The kids love it. The atmosphere’s good. They’re familiar with the surroundings, and they come and watch other games. I think it’s fun, and I enjoy putting it on. It’s exhausting, but it’s fun putting them on.”
Sacred Heart (9-5) rebounded well from its opening-night loss to Era. The Tigerettes took down Boyd 43-25 Friday in a foul-heavy game. Sacred Heart led 14-12 at halftime but pulled away with a great second half.
The Tigerettes finished the weekend Saturday by knocking off Burkburnett 52-37, ending the tournament with wins against public 3A and 4A schools.
Sacred Heart coach Cody Wilson said he liked how his players responded to the Era loss.
“We came back the next game, played pretty good,” Wilson said. "And then Burkburnett, I think we stepped it up to another level. Our girls really responded well to kind of meeting early today to kind of meet and go over everything to kind of fix a few mistakes, and it’s paying off.”
Collinsville (7-8) also went 2-1 on the weekend. The Lady Pirates opened with a 41-33 win against Valley View. Like Era, Collinsville lost in the semifinals, 58-27 to Slidell. The Lady Pirates bounced back Saturday with a 55-39 win against Boyd.
Collinsville coach Kailey Davidson said her team did well to beat two 3A schools.
“That’s important to us that we’re able to play up to teams at the next level,” Davidson said. “That doesn’t discount, of course, teams on our own level. We need to make sure and hold fast and stay true to what we do so that we can perform coming into… district.”
Valley View (4-10) was competitive but didn’t come away with a win. In between the losses to Collinsville and Era came a 33-29 loss Friday morning to Burkburnett.
The last game against Era was Valley View’s second meeting with the Lady Hornets this season, and it was a closer affair than the first. Lady Eagles coach Hayley Menge said her players have had more time playing and practicing together now than in their first game with Era.
“We were able to see in that first game what their strong suits were and what our strong suits were,” Menge said. “I think we just fine-tuned a lot of those things and were able to jump on them a little better that second time.”
Slidell won the Era Classic by defeating Howe 51-26 in the championship game Saturday night.
