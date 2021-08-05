Gainesville ISD athletics ticket sales will once again be online.
According to a GISD release, Leopards and Lady Leopards contests will have no capacity restrictions, but tickets will not be sold at the door.
Fans now have the option to buy reserved seats for all varsity football home games at one time. The new feature also allows fans to pick their seats during purchase.
All other events are general admission open seating and must be bought one game at a time.
Anyone age 60 or over may request a senior citizen pass beginning Aug. 9 by bringing a driver’s license to the GISD administration building at 800 S. Morris St. Passes may only be obtained for those present. Anyone with a pass will be allowed free admission to all Gainesville High School and Junior High School games. No online ticket necessary.
Students participating in fall athletics, band or cheer will receive a student pass. GISD staff can show current staff ID for free admission, though family members will need tickets.
To buy tickets, fans should go to goleopards.org/event-tickets.
