AUSTIN – An Era sophomore jumped to a state championship Friday, leading a group of four area athletes who earned medals.
Weston Griffin won the Class 2A state title in boys’ high jump at the UIL state track and field meet at Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium at UT Austin.
The 2A state championships were held Friday, while 3A and 4A athletes competed Thursday.
Griffin was one of two competitors to clear the bar at 6-6. Although both cleared 6-6 in one try, the other needed three tries to clear the previous height, 6-4. As Griffin had cleared every height in one try, he secured the gold medal.
Three other area athletes won medals. Whitesboro sophomore Olivia Hildebrand won silver in the 3A girls’ discus with a mark of 138-8, an improvement of 3 feet and 5 inches from regionals. Mia Goicoechea of Shallowater won gold.
Gainesville sent one athlete to state, and she had a productive outing. Aneesa White, a junior, won bronze in the 4A girls’ 300-meter hurdles, running a 44.35. She shaved 0.41 seconds from regionals. Leah Anderson from Midlothian Heritage won gold.
Colton Deckard, a Muenster junior, won bronze in the 2A boys’ long jump. His best jump measured 22-4.75. Izaha Jones of Normangee won gold.
In total, 17 area athletes competed in 13 events.
Martie McCoy, a Muenster senior, had the best non-medalist performance. She took fourth in the 2A girls’ discus. Fellow Muenster senior Grant Hess took fifth in boys’ discus, while Era senior Kiara Franklin finished fifth in the girls’ 800-meter run.
Griffin’s championship performance was enough for Era to finish tied for 14th in the 2A team standings alongside Normangee, Tolar, Wolfe City, Post and Woodsboro. The Whitesboro girls finished 18th in 3A, tied with New Diana, Gladewater, Karnes City, Newton, Spearman and Llano.
The full list of area athletes who competed is below:
Gainesville
Aneesa White – girls’ 300m hurdles, 3rd (44:35)
Era
Weston Griffin – boys’ high jump, 1st (6-6.00)
Kiara Franklin – girls’ 800m run, 5th (2:24.52)
Muenster
Colton Deckard – boys’ long jump, 3rd (22-4.75)
Martie McCoy – girls’ discus, 4th (124-11)
Grant Hess – boys’ discus, 5th (151-8)
Emma Walterscheid – girls’ 3200m run, 8th (12:44.49)
Lindsay
Campbell Corcoran – girls’ discus, 9th (51-11)
Madeline Neu, Molly Dieter, Mary Colwell, Kyla Metzler – girls’ 4x200m relay, 8th (1:48.68)
Whitesboro
Olivia Hildebrand – girls’ discus, 2nd (138-8)
Olivia Hildebrand – girls’ shot put, 8th (36-5.75)
Jackson Hake – boys’ 1600m run, 7th (4:33.32)
Jackson Hake – boys’ 3200m run, 6th (9:54.11)
Taylor Gonzales – boys’ 3200m run, 9th (10:04.05)
Callisburg
Cole Walker – boys’ 400m dash, 8th (50.07)
Haily Bass – girls’ 400m dash, 9th (1:00.33)
