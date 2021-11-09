AUBREY – A furious third-set effort wasn’t enough against top competition Monday night.
The Callisburg volleyball team’s season ended in a 3-0 loss to Gunter in the regional quarterfinals. The Lady Tigers won 25-14, 25-13, 25-19.
Gunter (34-7) did not lose a set in district play. The Lady Tigers remain perfect in the playoffs, as well.
Callisburg (27-13) fought hard in the third set with its season on the line, but Gunter was just too much for the Lady Cats.
Callisburg coach Morgan Roberson said the Lady Cats showed they are fighters.
“They’re competitors,” Roberson said. “That’s something that’s instilled in them. A coach can’t really create that. They are naturally competitive, and they weren’t going to quit.”
Despite Gunter taking the first two sets with relative ease, the Lady Cats never gave up. Callisburg scored first in the third and led multiple times as the teams traded runs of two or three points apiece. Trailing 12-9, Callisburg went on a 5-0 run, four of those points coming behind serves from senior Ashtyn Huddleston.
The two teams traded the lead for the next several points, with Callisburg at one point leading 18-17. Gunter retook control at this point, scoring seven-straight before sophomore Abby Elmore scored the final kill to end Callisburg’s season.
Roberson said some Gunter errors contributed to the third set being more competitive, but the Lady Cats also fought hard.
“Our seniors knew this could be our very last set,” Roberson said. “We gave them everything we had. We tried to put ourselves in opportunities to swing hard and frustrate them, and it worked some.”
Gunter’s setting was somewhat unpredictable but precise, which caused Callisburg problems. Time after time, the Lady Tigers would pass the ball in an unexpected direction, creating plenty of opportunities for hitters positioned perfectly to receive those passes.
Roberson said the Lady Tigers’ height and athleticism also make them tough to beat. She said she is proud of how hard the Lady Cats played against them.
“We laid it all out there,” Roberson said. “We gave them everything we had. The other team was just better than us, and sometimes that happens. It wasn’t lack of effort. It wasn’t lack of hustle. We gave them everything we had.”
Callisburg says goodbye to four seniors with this season concluded. Those seniors were in the program before Roberson took over, but she said they meant a lot to the program.
“They’ve had to change coaches, change practice style, philosophy,” Roberson said. “They have adapted. They’ve done what I’ve asked. They’ve bought into what we do. I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls. They’re going to be greatly missed.”
