SHERMAN – Whitesboro’s stellar season came to an end Friday night against one of the top teams in the state.
The Lady Cats basketball team fell 52-26 to Gunter in an area round game at Sherman High School.
Whitesboro (27-9) scored first, but the Lady Tigers took the lead quickly afterward. Gunter led the rest of the night.
No. 15 Gunter (27-8) eliminated Whitesboro in the second round for the second-straight season.
Whitesboro coach Nick Hiebert said rebounding was the difference in the game.
“They probably got 18-20 second-chance points,” Hiebert said. “They’re physical. Just got caught watching the ball.”
Whitesboro freshman Bradi Gallaway scored the game’s first 2 points, but the lead didn’t last long. Gunter senior Blakely Esnard responded with a 3-pointer, starting an 8-0 Lady Tigers run. Gunter went on to have runs of 12-0 and 13-3 as the Lady Tigers built a 33-11 halftime lead.
Gunter’s defense made it tough for Whitesboro to score. The Lady Cats often spent an extended amount of time moving the ball around searching for a good look, but Gunter didn’t give many. Whitesboro didn’t score from the field in the second quarter and didn’t hit any 3-pointers.
“They get close enough to where, if you’re not trained to be a quick shooter, you’re not going to get a shot off,” Hiebert said. “We attempted four 3s in the first half. We average 27 a game. They did a really good job of getting just close enough to where you were not comfortable to get a shot off, and it affected us.”
This was Hiebert’s second season in charge of the Lady Cats. They have finished second in district both years after two years without a playoff berth. Whitesboro is 23-5 in district games under Hiebert after going 4-20 the two prior seasons.
Hiebert said this season was a win for the seniors who were around for the less successful years.
“Two years ago, this team was second-to-last in district,” Hiebert said. “Three years ago, they were dead least in district. We’ve made the second round of the playoffs. We’ve won a playoff game for the first two consecutive seasons since the ‘90s. So, anything to get to that point is a win. I don’t think we expected anything. We ended 27-9, when two years ago, they were 8-24.”
Whitesboro senior Libby Langford led the Lady Cats with 9 points, and junior A’Niyah Shaw followed with 6.
Langford was one of three seniors on the team alongside Skyler Brannan and Esmeralda Sanchez. Hiebert said they helped create a welcoming culture as the Lady Cats built up their program.
“They were the ones who really took ownership of pulling together the family,” Hiebert said. “Making sure that the young ones felt accepted and not ostracized, outcast. They always, every single day, would find their way to the underclassmen and make them feel welcomed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.