GARLAND – The Lindsay volleyball team woke up Friday morning and realized each player had dreamt about volleyball with a big day ahead.
The Lady Knights came agonizingly close to realizing their dreams, but Windthorst prevailed 3-2 to win the state championship at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
Windthorst (41-8) won its 14th state championship 25-12, 20-25, 25-23, 14-25, 15-12.
Lindsay (39-10) is still seeking its first title.
Lindsay coach Makala Rogers said both teams fought hard.
“The one thing I want to say about our team is that, obviously, we could have given up on that fourth set, and we didn’t,” Rogers said. “We came out, and they gave everything that they had out there on the court, and it just came down, Windthorst was on top in that fifth set.”
For the second-straight match, Lindsay went to a fifth set. The Lady Knights scored first, but the Trojanettes fired back to lead 5-1. The Lady Knights rallied to close the gap to 1 point several times but could never tie it. After a timeout, state tournament MVP Rylee Wolf scored the championship winning kill, her 24th of the day.
Windthorst came out hot to win a dominant first set, but Lindsay rallied to win the second. The Trojanettes edged the Knights in the third, putting Lindsay behind 2-1 for the second-straight match.
The Lady Knights dominated the fourth set just as they had in the semifinal to force a fifth.
Audrey Colwell said the Lady Knights huddled together after the third and determined they were going to fight back and win the fourth.
“I remember Emily Metzler, she said, ‘This is our game. We can’t keep making these errors, and we have to take it from them this set,’” Colwell said. “We did, and then went on to the fifth set with the same mindset.”
Kyla Metzler tied the state tournament record with 36 digs. Emily Metzler scored 15 kills, followed by Mia Hunt with 12. Sydney Fleitman and Cooper Hartman each contributed 22 assists.
This was Lindsay’s fifth appearance at the state tournament and third title game. These Lady Knights were led by their eight seniors.
Rogers said the younger players can look up to the way the seniors fought all season.
“The whole entire year, these girls have put in so much effort and work into this game and for this program,” Rogers said. “The way that they play for each other, and they hype that they get for each other, and then the grit that they have out on that court, and then the fight that they have. They left everything that they have out there. They’ve answered back to so much adversity throughout the season.”
The loss ended a 20-match winning streak.
With the other seniors standing around her, Tatum Fleitman this senior class will be remembered for their love of volleyball.
“I think our legacy is our excitement,” Fleitman said. “We all love the game, and we love to play. Being able to do this together as friends and as sisters is really special. We’re glad we get to leave that for the younger kids to follow.”
